Bebe Rexha Joins STXfilms' "Queenpins"

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man and BURBANK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that pop music superstar Bebe Rexha will make her feature film acting debut in the upcoming female-driven comedy Queenpins. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman of the STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Queenpins will reunite the studio with Bad Moms star Kristen Bell for a film inspired by the true story of the largest coupon counterfeit scam in US history. Bell will re-team with her "The Good Place" and "Veronica Mars" co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste, as well as Vince Vaughn and Paul Walter Hauser. Queenpins will be distributed in the US, UK, and Ireland by STX, and the studio will handle international distribution through its network of global partners.

After seeing success with such female-driven titles as the Bad Moms franchise, I Feel Pretty and Hustlers, STX was drawn to Queenpins, which will center on the story of a suburban housewife, fed up with being dismissed and overlooked by her husband and society, who decides to take back control of her life by starting an illegal coupon club. Her creation ends up scamming millions of dollars from big food companies while delivering deals to millions of fellow coupon clippers.

Fogelson said, "This is a perfect film for Bebe to be making her live-action film debut. She's an incredible talent and international superstar and we love her for this role as Tempe Tina, an eccentric computer hacker who helps our heroines with their coupon scam. We know she will add so much fun, talent and personality to this cast."

STX previously collaborated with Rexha on their animated feature UglyDolls.

The film is written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly and produced by AGC Studios, Marquee Entertainment and Red Hour Films. AGC's Linda McDonough will produce alongside Red Hour's Nicky Weinstock. AGC Studios Chairman Stuart Ford and Miguel A. Palos, Jr. will executive produce alongside Ben Stiller and Breean Solberg of Red Hour. The project was developed by McDonough under her Marquee Entertainment banner prior to joining AGC earlier this year. Patricia Braga is overseeing the project for STXfilms.

Bebe Rexha is represented by UTA, Sal & Co., and attorney Kenny Meiselas of Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.

