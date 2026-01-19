Bebop Launches Ready-to-Sell Leads, a New AI Standard for High-Intent Sales Opportunities

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bebop (get.bebop.ai), an AI-native and powered platform that delivers verified, high-intent opportunities to growth-focused businesses, announced the addition of Ready-to-Sell Leads to its product suite today. This new capability leverages groundbreaking prospecting technology and redefines what qualifies as a lead.

The new offering, powered by a proprietary algorithm, a sophisticated blend of LLMs, and specialized data sources, uses state-of-the-art technology to deliver a completely new class of lead.

Each opportunity is quadruple-vetted for accuracy and intent. Leads also come with a customized playbook outlining the exact sales angles to take, likely objections, key messaging cues, and more.

"Ready-to-Sell Leads gives customers fully qualified, intent-rich, deeply in market opportunities — all ready to close, so that sales teams can focus their efforts where it matters most," said Gianpiero Policicchio, CEO of Bebop. "Sales teams tell us they spend too much time qualifying and researching leads instead of selling. This helps to raise the standards for what sellers should be expecting form lead generation and removes the guesswork when it comes to closing."

Ready-to-Sell Leads joins a growing suite of AI tools designed to support every stage of the sales process. The Bebop App provides instant prospect research and personalized playbooks. Ready-to-Sell Leads delivers qualified, high-intent opportunities straight to a CRM or email. Bebop Insights offers large-scale access to real-time B2B data for teams that need deep market visibility.

About Bebop

Bebop, part of Blackpearl Group (NZX:BPG, ASX:BPG), is an AI sales platform that helps revenue teams reduce research time and improve lead quality. Its product suite includes the Bebop App for instant prospect research, Ready-to-Sell Leads for qualified high-intent opportunities, and Bebop Insights for large-scale B2B data.

About Blackpearl Group

Blackpearl Group (NZX:BPG, ASX:BPG) is a market-leading data technology company that pioneers AI-driven sales and marketing solutions for the US market.

Specifically engineered for small-medium-sized businesses (SMEs), BPG consistently delivers exceptional value to its customers. Our mantra is simple: "Creating Motivating Opportunities."

Founded in 2012, BPG is based in Wellington, New Zealand, and Phoenix, Arizona.

