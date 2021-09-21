BeBop Sensors Releases Patented Intelligent Sensing Technologies

The Note Touch reference design includes a small fabric sensing array (16x16 nodes) and a software toolkit to experiment with touch interfaces on any curved or flat surface and rapidly bring new ideas to market. Using gestures such as taps, swipes, and multi-touch, the Note Touch reference design replaces traditional buttons, knobs, and switches, with sleek improved aesthetics and a programmable interface.

Manufacturers can incorporate the Note Touch into existing or future products, from medical and fitness devices, seating, protective equipment, toys and consumer electronics, home automation, and more.

"For OEM's, this means enhancing their products' usability and aesthetics by removing traditional interaction controls and replacing them with customizable smart fabric sensors - resulting in a much cleaner and sleeker appearance and next gen human interaction, not to mention accelerating time to market, shortening development cycles, and lowering costs," said Jerry Kurtze, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing at BeBop Sensors.

BeBop's highly customizable reference design offers a device and software toolkit to experience and build with BeBop's patented Intelligent Sensing Technology (IST).

Download the Note Touch reference design sheet here .

"Our goal with Note Touch is to push the innovation envelope by inspiring technical teams and managers with endless possibilities, which could lead to possible market disruption," Kurtze said. "These intelligent sensing technologies will revolutionize human interaction and the way people interact with their devices."

About BeBop Sensors

BeBop is a leader in providing state-of-the-art customizable intelligent sensing technologies for OEMs for existing and emerging markets for next generation human interactions, robotics, health and wellness, AR/VR solutions and more.

BeBop's sensors comprehend force, location, size, weight, bend, twist, and presence and combine that with intelligent algorithms to turn data into meaningful insights or next generation smart interfaces. Our intelligent sensing technologies are revolutionizing human and device interaction by allowing integration into many form factors such as flat or curved surfaces, gaming/TV controls, earbuds, armrests, headrests, furniture, automobile controls, toys, helmets, exercise mats, insoles, robotic skin, and more.

BeBop - which provides highly customizable intelligent sensing solutions to a cross section of industries and Fortune 500 companies - has received numerous accolades, including the Red Herring Award, TIME Magazine Best Inventions Award, IDTechEx Wearable Award, Frost & Sullivan North American Technology Innovation Award, and Gartner Cool Vendor Award.

For more information, visit http:// www.bebopsensors.com .

