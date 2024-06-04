BEC Receives the Texas Impact Enterprise Award for Innovation

BANDERA, Texas, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) is proud to announce its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious Texas Impact Enterprise Award. This award, presented by the Inclusive Economy Consortium associated with the Southern Methodist University's Hunt Institute for Engineering & Humanity, and their partners, recognizes BEC's innovation in improving energy efficiency and raising energy awareness through its development and deployment of Apolloware, its real-time energy management software as part of its Energy Saver Program.

The Texas Impact Enterprise Awards honor organizations across various sectors that are making significant strides towards climate-smart, inclusive economic development. Utilizing a decentralized and transparent nomination process, Ecosystem Partners identified BEC as a leading impact enterprise with substantial potential for scalable impact. The award ceremony took place May 30, 2024, celebrating the achievements of various enterprises committed to environmental and societal progress.

Since 2017, Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) has implemented fiber-optic, broadband internet service and behind the meter energy services including solar, energy storage, and Apolloware, an advanced, real time, energy management platform. BEC's use of internet capability coupled with Apolloware enables a comprehensive approach to energy management, leveraging technology to empower members with the tools and knowledge needed to improve energy efficiency, reduce consumption, save money, and contribute to a more sustainable future. As an integrated utility of the future, BEC is creating jobs, investing in the local economy, and improving its members quality of life.

Bill Hetherington, Chief Executive Officer of BEC, and John Padalino, BEC's General Counsel and Chief Administration Officer, attended the ceremony and accepted the award on behalf of BEC. Hetherington expressed his gratitude and vision for the future, stating:

"We are deeply honored to receive the Texas Impact Enterprise Award. This recognition underscores our leadership and dedication to innovation and sustainability. Through initiatives like the Energy Saver Program and Apolloware, we strive to empower our members to make a tangible impact on their energy usage and contribute to a more sustainable future."

About Bandera Electric

Established in 1938, Bandera Electric Cooperative (BEC) is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to its members. Serving over 29,000 members and delivering electric service to 40,000 meters, BEC operates within a seven-county territory in the picturesque Texas Hill Country. With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its members, BEC has pioneered a range of advanced programs. Since 2017, BEC has expanded its services to include fiber-optic broadband internet, ensuring high-speed connectivity for its rural communities. Additionally, BEC offers comprehensive behind-the-meter energy solutions, including Apolloware, an advanced, real-time energy management platform, solar power installations, and energy storage systems. For more information, visit BanderaElectric.com or call 866.226.3372.

SOURCE Bandera Electric Cooperative