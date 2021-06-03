BEC Technologies and Sequans Deliver Distance Learning Solution for Schools Using CBRS Private Networks

"We are proud to work with BEC to connect their new router that makes it possible for schools to set up distance learning in a way that is not only high speed and reliable, but cost-effective, giving schools exactly what they need to teach classes remotely using private CBRS networks," said Bertrand Debray, VP and GM, Broadband IoT, Sequans. "The global pandemic has created high demand for distance learning solutions using CBRS networks, and the BEC Mini 4G/LTE CBRS Wi-Fi Router is the perfect solution."

"Sequans is an expert in cellular IoT connectivity, and their module has all the right features at the right price to make distance learning work for schools and their students," said D'Andre Ladson, VP Marketing, BEC Technologies. "Using Sequans' CBRS module, we can offer a very high-value router that keeps students connected without interruption. Education organizations deploying private LTE CBRS networks now have a solution for secure, reliable high-speed connectivity with complete flexibility and control."

BEC Mini 4G/LTE CBRS Wi-Fi Router

The BEC MX-241NP Mini 4G/LTE CBRS Wi-Fi Router supports the LTE Category 4 data rate and is fully compliant for operation on the 3.5 GHz CBRS band. Designed for fast deployment, the router supports hassle-free subscriber self-installation whereby users simply power on and instantly connect. Anyone with some basic tech knowledge should breeze through it. To ensure reliable, consistent connectivity for distance learning and other advanced services, the MX-241NP offers dual-WAN functionality with automatic failover to another internet provider, multiple Gigabit Ethernet interfaces for wired device connections, high-power long-range Wi-Fi, and Power over Ethernet (PoE) for flexible placement or redundant power. A versatile and feature-rich platform, the BEC MX-241NP is a best-in-class solution combining carrier-grade functionality with robust LTE connectivity at a competitive price.

Sequans Cassiopeia CB410L Module

Sequans' Cassiopeia CB410L module is a standalone all-in-one module solution delivering LTE Cat 4 throughput and robust LTE network connectivity. The module design benefits from Sequans' long and extensive experience in 3.5 GHz solutions. The module supports CBRS networks in the USA on LTE band 48 and MNO networks worldwide on LTE bands 42/43. The Cassiopeia CB410L features unique LCC (leadless chip carrier) packaging and a compact size.

"The pandemic has already had a profound effect on our educational systems, showing us that distance learning solutions like BEC's new router can be very useful for schools and their students, with benefits that will continue even after the pandemic ends," said Debray.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates fixed data routers, VoIP/VoLTE gateways, rugged outdoor, industrial/M2M connectivity, public safety, fleet/telematics, and cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support. Managing millions of connected devices worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Finland, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com, and follow us on Twitter and Linked-In

