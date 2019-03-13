BEC Technologies and Star Solutions Partner to Deliver End-to-End CBRS Solution

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G, 5G wireless broadband networking solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Star Solutions, a leader in supplying innovative cellular network infrastructure equipment. Together, the companies will deliver a scalable end-to-end solution for CBRS fixed wireless deployments with a focus on simplicity, a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) and proactive device management.



The joint solution combines Star Solutions' LTE infrastructure equipment, Sonata EPC and iCell eNodeBs, with BEC's RidgeWave® CBRS Gateways. The Sonata EPC platform is a scalable cost effective solution that can be deployed across distributed network architecture enabling operators to optimize network transport costs while serving multiple regions. With the full portfolio of BEC RidgeWave® CBRS Gateways, customers can select indoor and outdoor models supporting LTE Bands 42, 43 and 48, LTE Category 6 or 12, 4X4 MIMO Antenna technology and Carrier Aggregation up to 3CA DL and 2CA UL. The joint solution leverages the technical capabilities of each company targeting Wireless ISP's (WISPs), Telcos, Private Enterprises and Public Sector.



"BEC has distinguished itself as a leader in LTE connectivity solutions and cloud management, with a growing customer base in North America. We are excited to extend that leadership into CBRS Shared Spectrum with our partner, Star Solutions. We are eager to help operators advance the market opportunities of CBRS spectrum with this powerful combination," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing at BEC Technologies.



"We have a lot of experience deploying innovative cellular solutions in industries such as mining, maritime and for mobile operators. Now, CBRS spectrum represents a tremendous opportunity for organizations to leverage LTE for their wireless connectivity needs. We are delighted to partner with BEC to deliver end-to-end LTE network solutions," said Myles Lu, VP of Business Development & Marketing at Star Solutions.



Learn more about BEC's partnership with Star Solutions at the following industry events:

WISPAmerica | March 19-21st, 2019 | www.wispa.org/WISPAMERICA

CanWISP Conference & AGM | March 25-27, 2019 | www.canwisp.ca



About Star Solutions

Star Solutions is a leading supplier of mobile network infrastructure solutions with special focus on Rural/Remote, Enterprise and Rapid Deployment/Disaster Recovery applications. With over 25 years of experience in developing infrastructure equipment we have unique deployments and solutions enabling 2G/3G/4G cellular connectivity in remote or rural areas, on the majority of cruise ships worldwide, private networks for Mines, Oil & Gas and Prisons, and rapid deployment systems for disaster relief, military and emergency public safety communications.



More information can be found at: www.starsolutions.com or follow us on twitter @starsolutionsii.



About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G, 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.



Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

