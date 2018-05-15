BEC Technologies Announces its support of 600 MHz LTE Band 71

The new 600 MHz LTE Band 71 Radio will be supported across multiple device platforms and form factors including BEC's industrial routers, ruggedized IP-68/UL-50E outdoor gateways, and IoT/M2M solutions. The wide range of platforms enables support for a variety of applications from high-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) to long-range IoT and M2M deployments. As with all BEC LTE products the BECentral™ cloud-based management platform allows operators to remotely provision, monitor, upgrade and troubleshoot devices from a single centralized location.

We recognized that customers might have unique or specific design specifications, as such BEC offers a fully-featured range of design and manufacturing services to support fully custom requirements as well as modification for our off-the-shelf products.

"We are pleased to announce the availability of our 600 MHz radio. This radio will expand the device ecosystem for our customers who plan to utilize this spectrum to extend and enhance network coverage to meet the increasing demand for new wireless services.", said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.

More Information

Samples are available right now for qualified customers, and General Availability is planned for early Q3, 2018

The BEC Product Team will be showcasing our 600 MHz LTE Band 71 solutions at ENTELEC Conference & Expo this week, Booth 213.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise and, Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

Press Contact

Tina Vuong

Marketing Communications Specialist

tvuong@Bectechnologies.net

972-422-9877 x 156

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bec-technologies-announces-its-support-of-600-mhz-lte-band-71-300646508.html

SOURCE BEC Technologies