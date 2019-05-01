BEC Technologies Expands its CBRS Product Portfolio

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions, announced today the latest addition to its MXConnect Series, the MX-240 Enterprise CBRS Gateway. The BEC MX-240 offers a new opportunity for enterprises to build their own private LTE networks leveraging shared CBRS spectrum across a wide variety of industries and environments.

The BEC MX-240 Enterprise CBRS Gateway is a highly reliable and secure platform featuring dual Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and flexible configuration for drop-in network integration. Businesses can fully manage the MX-240 through BECentral®, a cloud-based device management platform that features proactive alerts and notifications, data usage control, centralized configuration, remote firmware management and location services.



D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing, said, "The opportunity to build and deploy private LTE networks is perhaps the most important benefit of CBRS spectrum for many enterprise organizations. The BEC MX-240 is designed for seamless integration into any network deployment with minimal configuration, delivering secure and dedicated connectivity for in-building private LTE use cases."



Benefits of the MX-240 gateway include:

4x4 MIMO Antenna Technology and Carrier Aggregation

Flexible network configuration, Gigabit Ethernet ports configurable as LAN, segmented LAN or LAN/WAN Interfaces

Ultra-Compact and lightweight design for simplified deployments and discrete mounting virtually anywhere

IP40 hardened enclosure, industrial-grade components with extended temperature range and flexible input voltage selection

Supported by BECentral®, BEC's cloud-based device management platform for extended network visibility and control of devices remotely

About BEC Technologies



BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Private LTE, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.



Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.



