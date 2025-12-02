BEC Technologies Expands MX-220 5G Industrial Router Series for Edge Connectivity

Performance-driven, ultra-compact, fiber-ready, and OT-optimized models

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies, a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G/LTE and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity solutions, today announced the MX-220 5G Series, a family of compact 5G industrial routers that deliver secure, always-on connectivity for mission-critical edge applications across utilities, service providers, industrial operations, and enterprise customers.

The series includes three models, the MX-220e 5G, MX-220 5G, and MX-220-UT 5G, giving organizations a single hardware platform that can be applied across public and private networks for general IoT, fiber-connected sites, and OT control environments.

Key MX-220 Series Models

MX-220e 5G: Ultra-compact 5G industrial router for general IoT and tight spaces, ideal when you need compact, cost-effective 5G for edge connectivity.

MX-220 5G: Fiber-ready 5G industrial gateway that terminates SFP fiber and adds 5G/LTE as a resilient failover path, with serial and digital input for legacy OT integration.

MX-220-UT 5G: Utility-focused 5G industrial router with dual Ethernet plus serial and digital I/O in one compact platform for OT, DA, and SCADA environments.

Common MX-220 Series Capabilities

Multiple WAN connectivity : Delivers high availability, network resilience, and automatic failover.

: Delivers high availability, network resilience, and automatic failover. Spectrum flexibility : Tier 1 carrier certified, including FirstNet, with support for private networks over CBRS, Anterix™ 900 MHz, and 800 MHz bands.

: Dual SIM and eSIM : Supports multi-carrier redundancy and flexible provisioning.

: Supports multi-carrier redundancy and flexible provisioning. IP50 rugged enclosure: Industrial-grade design with extended temperature range and flexible input voltage.

Centralized management: BECentral® CloudEdge delivers real-time visibility, control, and performance insights from the cloud or on premises.

"The MX-220 Series is designed to address the industry need for a single, consistent 5G family that can support a wide range of edge scenarios, from confined IoT enclosures and fiber-fed cabinets to complex OT control systems," said D'Andre Ladson, Vice President of Marketing, BEC Technologies. "It delivers that flexibility by combining compact industrial hardware with a consistent operational model across all deployment scenarios."

Availability

The MX-220e 5G, MX-220 5G, and MX-220-UT 5G are available through BEC Technologies and authorized channel partners. Customers should contact their BEC representative for pricing, ordering, and deployment support.

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading entity driving transformation across industries through its 4G and 5G Wireless WAN connectivity solutions. Its cutting-edge technology is widely deployed by global organizations, fueling a new era of growth and opportunity. Headquartered in Richardson, TX, BEC Technologies operates as the North American subsidiary of Billion Electric Co. Ltd (TSE #3027: Billion), a 50-year industry pioneer, and leads the Information Communications and Telecommunications (ICT) Division. Visit www.bectechnologies.net.



