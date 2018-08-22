BEC Technologies Expands Portfolio with its new 4G LTE Mini X-Range Wi-Fi Router

The BEC MX-210NP Mini 4G/LTE X-Range Wi-Fi Router is a ultra-compact and high-performance platform featuring two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, long-range Wireless LAN, Active GPS and Power over Ethernet (PoE). The MX-210NP is highly configurable supporting seamless integration into any network deployment while providing advanced functionality such as: IP Passthrough, Load Balancing, Dynamic Routing, VPN Termination and VRRP.

D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing, said, "Improving performance and functionality without sacrificing quality is what motives us. The MX-210NP strengthens our commitment to provide solutions that create value and business growth opportunities for our customers."

Other MX-210NP Product Highlights include:

Automatic failover and failback to minimize disruption and network downtime

Gigabit Ethernet ports configurable as LAN, segmented LAN or LAN/WAN Interfaces

Active GPS for real-time tracking and location-based applications

Enterprise Dynamic Routing, SPI Firewall, Secured VPNs, QoS, VLAN and IPv6 support

Customizable Captive Portal for Guest or Event Wi-Fi services

Power over Ethernet (PoE) for flexible installation and redundant power options

Ultra-Compact and lightweight design for simplified deployments & portable use

Supported by BECentral® BEC's Cloud-Based device management for extend network visibility and control of devices remotely

Multi-Carrier Certified

More Information

MSRP: $279

To review technical details: https://bectechnologies.net/portfolio_item/mx-210/

For a live product demonstration of the BEC MXConnect Series, please visit BEC at Mobile World Congress Americas, September 11-14, 2018 at Hall South Stand S.3130 or contact them at sales@bectechnologies.net

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

SOURCE BEC Technologies