BEC Technologies Expands Portfolio with Multi-Service Modular Router

"The MX-600 delivers multiple connections and deployment options, and performance that grows as your network evolves." Tweet this

The modular design allows for instant cellular expansion via the MX-100 Series Industrial USB Modems. Each modem includes dual-SIM with auto carrier selection, active GPS for location-based services, and future technology evolution. In addition, users can select scalable throughput options of LTE CAT 6, CAT 12, CAT 18, and 5G sub-6 GHz supporting a variety of services and applications across tier 1 licensed commercial networks, CBRS shared spectrum, 2.5 GHz EBS/BRS Networks, and Private LTE or 5G.

The MX-600 integrates seamlessly with BECentral™, BEC's cloud-based remote management platform for managing large-scale UE deployments. Administrators can view multiple visual dashboards with real-time analytics intelligence, detailed reporting, performance monitoring with complete lifecycle management.

"Being flexible and fast is considered a competitive business advantage," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "Why should your choice of network connectivity platform be any different. The MX-600 delivers multiple connections and deployment options, and performance that grows as your network evolves."

More Information

The MX-600 is currently available in North America through BEC distribution partners. If you would like to learn more about the solution, please contact [email protected].

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for reliable and secure connectivity backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Press Contact:

BEC Technologies, Inc.

Media Relations

[email protected]

972-422-0877

SOURCE BEC Technologies Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bectechnologies.net

