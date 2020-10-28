BEC Technologies Launches AirConnect LTE/5G NR Dual Mode CPE Solutions

Dual mode CPE offers the flexibility to deploy now for existing LTE networks and swiftly transition 5G NR over sub-6 GHz Tweet this

The AirConnect® portfolio offers multiple form factors to address specific applications or use cases such as portable solutions, indoor and outdoor ruggedized solutions. The broad portfolio of solutions supports multiple bands: Bn2/Bn5/Bn12/Bn41/Bn48/Bn66/Bn71 with carrier aggregation, higher-order QAM, and multi-element adaptive 4x4 MIMO antenna design, ensuring exceptional performance.

"Strong demand for high-speed broadband services is a key driver in current and future 5G NR Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) deployments," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing. "The AirConnect® Series strengthens our commitment to offering the latest technology solutions that create value and business growth opportunities for our customers."

Features and Benefits of the AirConnect® Series:

Supports Fixed Wireless Access for 4G LTE and 5G NR Networks

Portable, Indoor and Outdoor Ruggedized Solutions

5G Non-Standalone (NSA) & Standalone (SA) Operation

High performance and efficient 4x4 MIMO Antenna

Bridge, router, and advanced networks modes

BECentral® BEC's cloud-based device management for extending network visibility and control of devices remotely

Availability

Please contact their local BEC representatives for availability. For more product information, please visit the BEC website: bectechnologies.net

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity, all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

