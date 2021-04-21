BEC Technologies Launches MaxRange Gigabit LTE Outdoor Router

"Deliver resilient communication for industrial industries supporting demanding applications in challenging environments" Tweet this

Operators seeking to accelerate and simplify the deployment of new applications and services over public carrier networks or private networks across licensed spectrum assets and CBRS shared spectrum need to look no further; the MaxRange 7000 R26 is your solution. The solution integrates Gigabit LTE Category 18 capable of 1.2Gbps DL and 150 Mbps UL peak data rates, FDD & TDD carrier aggregation up to 5CA DL / 2CA UL, high gain 4X4 MIMO for increased capacity & extended coverage, and 256 QAM for higher throughput.

Unique to BEC devices are GORE® Vents for pressure equalization, humidity, and airflow. Accompanied with lighting/ESD Protection and the IP68/UL 50E enclosure ensure protection against dirt, harmful ingress of water, humidity, and extreme temperatures for years of dependable operation.

The MaxRange 7000 R26 operates seamlessly with BECentral™, BEC's cloud management platform, as a complete solution for managing large-scale UE deployments. Administrators will have real-time device management and control, proactive alerts and notifications, data connectivity management, robust analytics and reporting, full lifecycle management, and API extensibility.

Features and Benefits of the 7000 R26

BEC Dual-Pol Dual-Slant 4X4 MIMO Adaptive Antenna Technology

LTE Category 18 with support for Global LTE FDD and TDD bands

IP68 / UL 50E SurTec Treated Die-Cast Alloy Enclosure for harsh environments

Advanced Networking: Bridge, Router, Dynamic Routing, VPN, QoS

Precise alignment achievable with multi-angle, multi-position mounting brackets

Power over Ethernet (PoE) for flexible location installation and power

BECentral® BEC's Cloud management platform for extending network visibility and control of devices remotely

For More Information

Review Technical Details: https://bectechnologies.net/devices/7000R26/

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporates Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics, and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability, and secure connectivity; all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

