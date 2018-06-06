BEC Technologies MX-230 Achieves Verizon Wireless OD Certification

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., a leading developer, and manufacturer of 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions, announced today that its MXConnect MX-230 LTE Industrial M2M Router received Verizon Open (OD) Device Certification. The device is available immediately for operation on Verizon's LTE Category M1 (Cat M1) nationwide network for IoT. The MX-230 extends the MXConnect Solution portfolio into new applications requiring low bandwidth, lower cost, enhanced coverage, and longevity.
The BEC MX-230 Industrial M2M Router features two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, an RS-232 Serial interface enabling serial device connectivity over IP, optional A-GPS and highly configurable software functionality. Targeted applications for the MX-230 include SCADA, Metering, ATMs, asset tracking, Retail Point-of-Sale (PoS), Smart Cities, industrial control, and automation.
Managing the MX-230 with BEC's BECentral™ platform improves operational efficiencies and service delivery allowing operators to remotely provision, monitor, upgrade and troubleshoot devices from a single centralized location.
"We are excited to support Verizon customers transitioning their existing CDMA-based IoT solutions to LTE CAT M1 ahead of the announced December 31, 2019 network shut down. For enterprises still considering launching IoT initiatives, we believe that LTE-M is a perfect match for a wide range of enterprise IoT use cases," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.
About BEC Technologies
BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.
Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.
