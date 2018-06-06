BEC Technologies MX-230 Achieves Verizon Wireless OD Certification

The BEC MX-230 Industrial M2M Router features two Gigabit Ethernet interfaces, an RS-232 Serial interface enabling serial device connectivity over IP, optional A-GPS and highly configurable software functionality. Targeted applications for the MX-230 include SCADA, Metering, ATMs, asset tracking, Retail Point-of-Sale (PoS), Smart Cities, industrial control, and automation.

Managing the MX-230 with BEC's BECentral™ platform improves operational efficiencies and service delivery allowing operators to remotely provision, monitor, upgrade and troubleshoot devices from a single centralized location.

"We are excited to support Verizon customers transitioning their existing CDMA-based IoT solutions to LTE CAT M1 ahead of the announced December 31, 2019 network shut down. For enterprises still considering launching IoT initiatives, we believe that LTE-M is a perfect match for a wide range of enterprise IoT use cases," said D'Andre Ladson, VP of Marketing.

More Information

For more information, contact BEC Technologies at +1.972-422-0877 or email sales@bectechnologies.net

About BEC Technologies

BEC Technologies is a leading developer and manufacturer of 3G, 4G/LTE wireless broadband networking solutions for mobile operators, residential, enterprise, and Industrial markets. BEC's comprehensive product portfolio of solutions incorporate Fixed Data Routers, VoIP/VoLTE Gateways, Rugged Outdoor, Industrial/M2M Connectivity, Public Safety, Fleet/Telematics and Cloud-based remote device management. Our solutions are designed for high availability, reliability and secure connectivity all backed up with class-leading technical service and support.

Managing Millions of Connected Devices Worldwide, BEC is driving the global transformation to a connected world! For more information, please visit www.bectechnologies.net or follow us on Twitter @BECTechnologies.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12712109

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bec-technologies-mx-230-achieves-verizon-wireless-od-certification-300660325.html

SOURCE BEC Technologies Inc.

Related Links

https://bectechnologies.net

