BEC Technologies RidgeWave® 7000 Series Achieves AT&T Certification

Rural Internet Providers can offer fixed wireless nationwide on AT&T's network

RICHARDSON, Texas , June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEC Technologies Inc., A leading developer and manufacturer of 4G LTE and 5G wireless broadband network connectivity solutions, today announced that the RidgeWave® 7000 R24 has achieved AT&T certification. The high-performance gigabit-LTE outdoor router is widely deployed by internet providers delivering high-speed fixed wireless internet in rural America.

In today's digital world, having a fast and reliable internet connection has become essential for just about everything. Those who live in rural areas, however, often find it difficult to access high-speed internet because there aren't many viable options. As the large telecommunications carriers expand coverage to rural areas and small markets, local internet providers are taking advantage of this opportunity by offering blazing fast 4G LTE internet to homes and small businesses.

Carrier certification from AT&T guarantees that your device will be able to take full advantage of the network, with no problems or adverse effects. Service providers will be able to deploy their RidgeWave® 7000 R24 nationwide with approved high-data caps or unlimited plans without any of the stress that comes from non-certified devices.

The RidgeWave® 7000 R24 is a high-performance fixed wireless solution designed specifically for rural applications. It offers Gigabit-LTE speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps down and 150 Mbps up, carrier aggregation up to 5CA downlink, high gain 4X4 MIMO for increased capacity and extended coverage, and 256 QAM for higher throughput.

The 7000 R24 is the perfect choice for those who want a dependable and long-lasting product. It features GORE® Protective vents to equalize pressure, humidity, and airflow. It also has lighting/ESD Protection, IP68 compliant enclosure to protect against dirt and harmful water ingress.

Features and Benefits of the 7000:

BEC Dual-Pol Dual-Slant 4X4 MIMO Adaptive Antenna Technology

LTE Category 18 with support for Global LTE FDD and TDD bands

IP68 / UL 50E SurTec Treated Die-Cast Alloy Enclosure for harsh weather conditions

Advanced Networking: Bridge, Router, Dynamic Routing, VPN Termination, QoS

Precise alignment achievable with multi-angle, multi-position mounting brackets

Power over Ethernet (PoE) for flexible location installation and power

BECentral® BEC's Cloud-Based device management for zero-touch provisioning, extended network visibility, and control of devices remotely

