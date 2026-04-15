Because Brings Digitally-Native Bladder Protection to Walgreens and Target, Completing National Retail Rollout Across Four Major Chains

The senior wellness brand founded by two sons inspired by their mothers is now available where 80% of older adults already shop

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Because, the digitally-native wellness brand built specifically for older adults, today announced expanded retail distribution into Walgreens and Target stores nationwide. The expansion completes a four-retailer rollout alongside Walmart and CVS, making Because one of the first direct-to-consumer brands in the $6.8 billion U.S. incontinence category to achieve broad national retail distribution.

Because brand's best-selling Booster Pads and Overnight Underwear, now available at Walgreens and Target stores across the country

Select Walgreens locations will carry three Because products, including the brand's best-selling Booster Pads and Overnight Underwear in two sizes. Target will carry four products in participating stores, including Booster Pads and Overnight Underwear in three sizes.

A Category Built for Pharmacies, Not for People

Incontinence affects more than 25 million Americans, yet the category has been dominated by legacy CPG brands for decades with little innovation in product design, purchasing experience, or customer dignity. Because has taken a different approach — building its brand online first, earning trust through direct relationships with over one million customers, and using that feedback loop to develop products rated among the highest in the category.

Because Booster Pads, the brand's breakout product and the #1-selling booster pad on Amazon, add up to four cups of absorbency to any incontinence underwear. Because Overnight Underwear absorbs up to six cups of liquid. Both are designed for comfort and discretion based on direct customer input.

"My co-founder Luca and I started Because because we watched our own mothers navigate this category and saw how poorly it served them — not just the products, but the entire experience," said Alexi Suvacioglu, CEO and co-founder of Because. "Being in Walgreens and Target alongside Walmart and CVS means that when someone's mother or grandmother needs protection today, it's on the shelf at the store they're already walking into. That's what we set out to build."

Retail Expansion Backed by Consumer Demand

Because has served more than one million customers since its founding in 2017, with an 80% repeat purchase rate. The brand's direct-to-consumer business — which includes subscription delivery — gave the company deep insight into product preferences, sizing needs, and purchasing behavior that informed its retail strategy.

"We didn't enter retail to chase distribution — we entered because our customers told us they wanted to find us in stores," said Luca Gualco, President and co-founder of Because. "The data from a million online customers told us exactly which products, sizes, and price points belong on shelf. That's an advantage legacy brands in this category don't have."

Consumers can explore the full Because product lineup and find retail availability through the Because Store Locator at becausemarket.com.

About Because

Because is a wellness brand built for older adults, founded in 2017 by Alexi Suvacioglu and Luca Gualco. The company's urologist-recommended bladder protection, skincare, and supplement products serve more than one million customers nationwide through its direct-to-consumer platform, Amazon — where its Booster Pad is the #1 seller in the category — and retail partners including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Target. Based in Menlo Park, California, Because operates with a team of fewer than 25 people. Learn more at becausemarket.com.

SOURCE Because