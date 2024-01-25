BECAUSE™ CELEBRATES FIVE MILLIONTH BOOSTER PAD SOLD IN THE US

Digitally native wellness brand, Because , achieves a major milestone in its omnichannel expansion.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Market, a leading health & wellness brand for older adults, proudly celebrates the sale of its five millionth booster pad in the US. This achievement underscores the growing demand for adult incontinence products, addressing the often overlooked topic of bladder protection among aging communities.

Booster pads add 4 extra cups of absorbency

Launched in 2021, booster pads are designed like incontinence pads but without the waterproof backing, enabling liquid to flow through to absorbent underwear. Because, known for its superior absorbency underwear, is recognized by urologists for its ability to absorb up to 6 cups of liquid, making it a customer and caregiver favorite. Layered with Because Booster pads, the combination holds up to 10 cups of liquid, equivalent to 3 bottles of wine.

#1 Best selling booster on Amazon

Industry-leading absorbency helped Because Booster Pads become the #1 best-selling booster on Amazon within one year of launch.

"We're proud to have created a unique product that resonates with so many customers. At Because, our goal is to design products and regimens that help our customers live fulfilling lives. Feeling confident saying 'yes' to meeting friends for lunch or spending a few more hours with grandchildren can make a huge difference in the lives of our customers," says Heidi Robinson, COO.

All Because Booster Pads and Underwear are proudly made in the USA in carbon-neutral facilities.

ExpoWest attendees in Anaheim can visit Because at Booth #3155. In celebration of the 5 millionth booster pad sold, the brand will be hosting a chance to win 3 bottles of wine daily at 3pm, symbolizing the products' absorption capacity.

ABOUT BECAUSE

Because Market helps older adults with their ever-evolving needs to live life to the fullest. Whether it's bladder leaks or irritated skin, we bring industry-leading products like bladder protection underwear, supplements, and mobility aids, that help older adults manage the physical realities of age. Since our founding, we've helped over 500,000 older adults get the products they need to live at their best. Because products can be found online at Becausemarket.com , Amazon.com , and in select retailers.

