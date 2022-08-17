Because Intelligence Partners with Leading Lady to Improve Online Retailer's Conversion and Add-To-Cart Rates

One of the nation's most trusted intimate apparel brands sees conversion rates surge after A/B testing with Because.

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Intelligence , a tech startup that puts ecommerce website updates on "auto-pilot," is pleased to announce that Leading Lady successfully increased their website conversion rate a staggering 14% after implementing Because Intelligence into its existing ecommerce stack powered by Shopify. Leading Lady, one of the most trusted brands in intimate apparel, was able to generate over $10K in additional revenue in just the first 14 days from implementation and through strategic A/B testing, learn which product messaging resonates best with their site visitors.

"We have been honored and delighted to work with the team at Leading Lady," says Ashland Stansbury, founder and CEO of Because Intelligence. "Despite being one of the nation's longest standing intimate apparel brands, their team was struggling with the same challenges most merchants do today … how to convert more site visitors."

Leading Lady teamed up with Because to discover what role their product detail pages (PDPs) could play in their customers' purchase journey if properly optimized. They were interested in understanding which messages would move the needle on conversions. The Because team helped Leading Lady strategize and conduct a series of A/B tests consisting of eight campaigns across their website covering messaging like urgency/inventory, shipping, reviews, promotions, and cross-sells.

During their A/B testing, 50% of site visitors received the control sample (before adding any new campaign messaging) and the other 50% of site visitors received the new Because campaigns, which were simple but strategically targeted text additions to the website. Overall, the Because platform drove a conversion rate increase on all eight of Leading Lady's campaigns, which resulted in a 14% overall conversion rate lift and as high as a 48% conversion lift. With these changes, Leading Lady's projected additional revenue driven by Because through 2022 is $100,000.

"Adding Because was the best way to get conversions where they count," says Barbara Shears, the Director of Ecommerce at Leading Lady. "With such a large catalog, adding specific messaging at the product detail page or cart level has been game changing. And the best part is that we didn't have to engage a developer."

Because is currently laying the groundwork for their first partner integrations, which will allow ecommerce stores to integrate with the tools they are already using every day in their toolbox.

ABOUT LEADING LADY:

Leading Lady has taken pride in being a premier supplier of high-quality, good-value intimate apparel products for "everybody." The company's garments deliver innovative intimate solutions for all figure types, especially full-figured, pregnant, and nursing women. For more information, visit: https://www.leadinglady.com/ .

ABOUT BECAUSE INTELLIGENCE:

Because Intelligence is a no-code automation platform that integrates into Shopify and helps over 1,100 growing ecommerce stores increase their conversion rate. Using both product and site visitor data, ecommerce managers can update content across their site and dictate when and where to show key messaging.

