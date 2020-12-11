Because It's 2020, Panera And Pepsi Kick Off Ultimate Virtual Pizza Party With King Bach And $50,000 In Giveaways

The season of giving starts with a new video featuring King Bach sharing his own virtual party plans, what to wear and more via Instagram. Along with tips, he also reveals how everyone can get in on the best pizza party of the year.

"With many people celebrating the holidays differently this year, we are excited to deliver some laughter with a fun, virtual celebration in partnership with Pepsi," said Eduardo Luz, Panera Chief Brand & Concept Officer. "Our new Flatbread Pizzas and Pepsi are a classic pairing – and delivery from Panera makes it easy to set a date and virtually gather with friends to celebrate, on us."

For a chance to win, pizza lovers must post a virtual party selfie (fancy up top, pajamas on the bottom) to Twitter or Instagram tagging #PaneraPepsiSweepstakes, @PaneraBread and @Pepsi. From December 11 to December 20, 2020, 100 winners will be selected each day to receive a $50 Panera e-gift card.

Sweepstakes winners and pizza lovers alike can enjoy Cheese, Margherita and Chipotle Chicken & Bacon flatbread pizzas. Panera Flatbread Pizzas are crafted beginning with a foundation of crispy flatbread that is topped with delicious and clean ingredients including fresh mozzarella, fresh cilantro and basil then finished on a baking stone. Each variety represents a hearty and satisfying meal for one or a shareable plate for family and friends alongside a Pepsi.

"We're thrilled to partner with Panera to celebrate the resilience, creativity and virtual gatherings among extended families and friends," said Scott Finlow, PepsiCo Foodservice Chief Marketing Officer. "Plus, pizza parties are fun and Panera's Flatbread Pizza is better with Pepsi."

For full sweepstakes rules and regulations, visit PaneraPepsiSweeps.com. Stay up to date on the latest Panera and Pepsi news by following @panerabread and @pepsi on social media.

*Menu items may vary at Panera bakery-cafes nationwide.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

About Panera

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So, we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources on our No No list) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be.

Because when you don't have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We're also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid Pick-Up® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As of September 29, 2020, there were 2,118 bakery-cafes in 48 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread® or Saint Louis Bread Co.® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

Contacts

Christina Panta / [email protected] / 703-473-6806

Panera PR / [email protected]

Melanie O'Sullivan / [email protected]

SOURCE Pepsi and Panera