Because Market Launches Eco-Friendly Underwear Line Produced in Carbon Neutral Facility

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Market, one of the first direct-to-consumer brands dedicated to serving the often-overlooked senior market and their changing personal needs, recently announced their latest line of protective underwear will be produced in the first carbon-neutral facility within the U.S. disposable hygiene industry. Their Premium Plus line launches just in time for Earth Day on April 22, serving as a reminder of the importance of taking care of our planet.

In addition to being produced in an eco-friendly facility, the packaging for the Premium Plus line will use I'm green™ Polyethylene to create plastic produced from sugarcane. I'm green™ Polyethylene retains the same properties, performance, and application versatility of polyethylene typically made from fossil fuel – but uses a raw renewable sugarcane instead. This method helps to facilitate immediate use in the plastics production chain and can be recycled. I'm green™ Polyethylene also captures and fixes CO2 from the atmosphere during its production, helping to reduce greenhouse gases emission overall.

The latest line offers maximum and overnight coverage:

Maximum

Includes inner leg cuffs provide double extra coverage to prevent leaks and breathable panels and soft cloth-like material to keep you feeling light and comfortable

Available in two new colors— Beige (for women) and Grey (unisex)

13% more absorbent than Depend FitFlex Maximum and 27% more absorbent than Depend Silhouette Maximum in third-party lab tests

Overnight

Designed for ultimate nighttime protection with dual-core pad to keep you dry even while laying down

Premium odor-eliminating technology, breathable panels and soft, cloth-like material keep you feeling light and comfortable throughout the night

27% more than Depend Night Defense Overnight in third-party lab tests

The company says that transitioning to more eco-friendly solutions fits with the efforts of the brand to meet the needs of their customers. "We're committed to producing products that seamlessly integrate into every lifestyle and doing our part to reduce CO2 emissions by utilizing clean, renewable energy," said Heidi Robinson, Chief Operating Officer of Because Market. "Our latest line not only meets the needs of our consumer base, but also make steps towards a greener future."

About Because Market

Because is an online destination for personal care products dedicated to the often-overlooked senior market. The site is a curated, convenient one-stop-shop designed to educate customers and direct them to the right products that allow them to live vibrant, independent lives. Because offers the highest quality, scientifically formulated personal care products to address conditions that often accompany aging including incontinence, personal hygiene, and pain and anxiety. Sold direct-to-consumer, Because products include adult protective underwear, pads, cleansers, creams, supplements, CBD products, and more. All products are discreetly shipped directly to a customer's home in easy-to-handle soft packages. For more information, visit www.becausemarket.com

