Because Market Partners with A Place for Mom to Enable Caregivers to Provide Better Care for Their Aging Loved Ones

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Market, a health and wellness brand that specializes exclusively on older adults, is partnering with A Place for Mom (APFM), the leading senior living advisory service in North America, to elevate the level of care for caregivers with aging loved ones.

Because Market, an e-commerce site for seniors, partners with A Place for Mom to better serve families of seniors.

The partnership couples APFM's leadership and deep industry knowledge of senior living and home care with Because Market's expertise in bladder protection for older adults. With over 75% of adults 80+ experiencing bladder leaks, the partnership brings a one-of-a-kind experience to help families find the best products and solutions. APFM customers will receive exclusive discounts at Because Market, a dedicated customer service line, and a free Care Kit that includes industry-leading bladder protection essentials.

"Our goal is not only to advise families on the right senior living solutions but also to provide resources to help with their entire caregiving journey," said Miho Jacobs, Chief Corporate Development Officer at APFM. "More than 40% of the families we help require bladder protection for their loved ones. Now they can get exceptional products at a discount through our partnership with Because Market, delivering on our mission to enable caregivers to make the best senior care decisions while helping every care dollar go further."

"We're thrilled to partner with A Place for Mom to elevate the level of care service for older adults and their families," said Alexi Suvacioglu, Because Market CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe that each customer deserves to find the right fit for their needs- whether that means the perfect place to live or products that fit just right."

Because Market provides industry-leading products for older adults like bladder protection underwear, supplements, and mobility aids. Because products can be found online at Becausemarket.com, Amazon.com, and in select retailers.

A Place for Mom is the leading online platform connecting families searching for senior care with expert local advisors. As the nation's leading senior advisory service, A Place for Mom's mission is to enable caregivers to make the best senior living decisions. A Place for Mom's service is provided at no cost to families. For more information, visit aplaceformom.com.

