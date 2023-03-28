Because Most People Start the Day with Coffee: Capresso Expands CoffeeTEAM GS Collection
Mar 28, 2023, 08:44 ET
MONTVALE, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few trends are as enduring as starting the day with coffee – three fourths of Americans drink coffee daily, and over two thirds of Americans are brewing it at home. Capresso caters to coffee lovers by expanding its best-selling CoffeeTEAM GS collection with a new color – white. Sleek and streamlined, this space-saving specialty coffee maker features a white body and trim, accented with a stainless front panel.
Capresso's CoffeeTEAM GS allows users to personalize their brew by programing how much coffee to grind, the fineness of the grind, and coffee strength. Featuring a 6-oz. bean storage bin, the machine freshly grinds whole coffee beans using professional-grade steel burrs. The slow grinding process imparts minimal heat, preserving more aroma and producing a more uniform grind than blades. The beans are ground directly into the permanent GoldTone Filter, which is superior to paper filters and easy to clean. Water passes through a charcoal medium that removes up to 82 percent of impurities for a better tasting cup of coffee.
The freshly brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature in the 10-cup glass carafe. Automatic shut-off after 2 hours adds convenience.
Capresso offers innovative coffeemakers, espresso machines, grinders, and other kitchen electrics for those who want the best. For more information, visit capresso.com.
