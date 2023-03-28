Because Most People Start the Day with Coffee: Capresso Expands CoffeeTEAM GS Collection

MONTVALE, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Few trends are as enduring as starting the day with coffee – three fourths of Americans drink coffee daily, and over two thirds of Americans are brewing it at home. Capresso caters to coffee lovers by expanding its best-selling CoffeeTEAM GS collection with a new color – white. Sleek and streamlined, this space-saving specialty coffee maker features a white body and trim, accented with a stainless front panel.

Sleek and streamlined, the Capresso CoffeeTEAM GS is a space-saving specialty coffee maker. It freshly grinds whole coffee beans right before brewing into a 10-cup glass carafe. Capresso's CoffeeTEAM GS allows users to personalize their brew by programming how much coffee to grind, the fineness of the grind, and coffee strength.

Capresso's CoffeeTEAM GS allows users to personalize their brew by programing how much coffee to grind, the fineness of the grind, and coffee strength. Featuring a 6-oz. bean storage bin, the machine freshly grinds whole coffee beans using professional-grade steel burrs. The slow grinding process imparts minimal heat, preserving more aroma and producing a more uniform grind than blades. The beans are ground directly into the permanent GoldTone Filter, which is superior to paper filters and easy to clean. Water passes through a charcoal medium that removes up to 82 percent of impurities for a better tasting cup of coffee.

The freshly brewed coffee is kept at the optimal temperature in the 10-cup glass carafe. Automatic shut-off after 2 hours adds convenience.

Capresso offers innovative coffeemakers, espresso machines, grinders, and other kitchen electrics for those who want the best. For more information, visit capresso.com.

Media contact: Field Marketing & Media, [email protected], 713.869.1856

SOURCE Capresso