NORTHVALE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in the LED lighting industry, proudly introduces its new LED range designed to replace the Complete HID Lamp range, perfectly encapsulating the essence of their new campaign: "Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W vs. 350W." This launch showcases the brand's commitment to merging power with efficiency, redefining industry standards.

Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W HID vs. 350W LED Lamps

Spanning a remarkable spectrum, Olympia Lighting's LED range encompasses both Metal Halide and High-Pressure Sodium Lamps from 50 to 1,500 Watts, operating from 120Vac to 480Vac. With a keen focus on adaptability, these offerings are engineered to operate seamlessly, all while maintaining a compact and perfect size, ensuring maximum compatibility across varied installations.

The recent third-party testing of Olympia Lighting's 350W Cluster LED Lamp further solidifies the brand's position as a market leader. Delivering a staggering 205 Lumens per Watt, this lamp brightens spaces with over 71,000 Lumens. Its impressive performance metrics, combined with its capability to retrofit perfectly in place of a 1,500W Metal Halide or High-Pressure Sodium Lamp, heralds a new era in lighting solutions. Safety, a cornerstone of Olympia's product development, is ensured with the lamp's built-in 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD). Additionally, the CL-350W boasts protection under a USA Patent, emphasizing its unparalleled design and functionality.

"Olympia's Cluster LED Lamps have been meticulously crafted to cater to a wide range of fixtures. Whether open or enclosed, these lamps fit flawlessly into existing setups," shared [Ram Shalvi, Olympia Lighting's CEO]. "Our emphasis on offering a range of color temperatures from 2200K to 5500K ensures we cater to every ambiance preference."

Underpinning their promise of durability and trust, Olympia Lighting guarantees 50,000 operational hours, backed by a robust 5-year Warranty on their product line.

More About Olympia Lighting

For those keen to explore Olympia Lighting's groundbreaking HID Lamp range and understand the true essence of "Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W HID vs. 350W LED Lamps," further information is available at www.OlympiaLighting.com. For personalized inquiries and assistance, the team can be reached directly at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Jonathan Shalvi

(551) 209 3304

[email protected]

SOURCE Olympia Lighting