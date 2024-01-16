Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W HID vs. 350W LED Lamps

NORTHVALE, N.J., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympia Lighting, a leader in the LED lighting industry, proudly introduces its new LED range designed to replace the Complete HID Lamp range, perfectly encapsulating the essence of their new campaign: "Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W vs. 350W." This launch showcases the brand's commitment to merging power with efficiency, redefining industry standards.

Spanning a remarkable spectrum, Olympia Lighting's LED range encompasses both Metal Halide and High-Pressure Sodium Lamps from 50 to 1,500 Watts, operating from 120Vac to 480Vac. With a keen focus on adaptability, these offerings are engineered to operate seamlessly, all while maintaining a compact and perfect size, ensuring maximum compatibility across varied installations.

The recent third-party testing of Olympia Lighting's 350W Cluster LED Lamp further solidifies the brand's position as a market leader. Delivering a staggering 205 Lumens per Watt, this lamp brightens spaces with over 71,000 Lumens. Its impressive performance metrics, combined with its capability to retrofit perfectly in place of a 1,500W Metal Halide or High-Pressure Sodium Lamp, heralds a new era in lighting solutions. Safety, a cornerstone of Olympia's product development, is ensured with the lamp's built-in 20KV/10KA Surge Protection Device (SPD). Additionally, the CL-350W boasts protection under a USA Patent, emphasizing its unparalleled design and functionality.

"Olympia's Cluster LED Lamps have been meticulously crafted to cater to a wide range of fixtures. Whether open or enclosed, these lamps fit flawlessly into existing setups," shared [Ram Shalvi, Olympia Lighting's CEO]. "Our emphasis on offering a range of color temperatures from 2200K to 5500K ensures we cater to every ambiance preference."

Underpinning their promise of durability and trust, Olympia Lighting guarantees 50,000 operational hours, backed by a robust 5-year Warranty on their product line.

For those keen to explore Olympia Lighting's groundbreaking HID Lamp range and understand the true essence of "Because Size Does Matter - 1,500W HID vs. 350W LED Lamps," further information is available at www.OlympiaLighting.com. For personalized inquiries and assistance, the team can be reached directly at [email protected].

