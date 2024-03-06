BeCause Streamlines Carbon and Water Measurement for Hotels Around the World

By digitizing the HCMI and HWMI frameworks, the Danish start-up is accelerating the adoption of more sustainable practices across the hospitality industry.

BERLIN and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeCause , a technology start-up transforming how the global hospitality, travel and tourism industries manage its sustainability data, has digitized the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance's (the Alliance) HCMI and HWMI methodologies.

The new feature, announced today during ITB Berlin, will enable hotels to leverage the Alliance's free industry measurement tools, the Hotel Carbon Measurement Initiative (HCMI) and Hotel Water Measurement Initiative (HWMI) . The HCMI, based on the Greenhouse Gas Protocol, is used to calculate a hotel's carbon footprint, while the HWMI helps hotels calculate water usage on their properties; both are now available within the BeCause centralized hub.

HCMI, the only industry-recognized carbon calculation methodology for over a decade, applies to all hotels, large or small, regardless of the amenities offered. The methodology is used widely across the industry by over 30,000 hotels, including Hyatt, Marriott International, Radisson Hotel Group and Scandic. The use of HCMI is supported by leading industry organizations including the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA).

Integrating HCMI and HWMI into BeCause's AI-powered sustainability data management platform enhances user experience by simplifying data collection, analysis, and reporting processes. The digitized methodologies will significantly reduce the time and cost hotels require to collect and communicate data related to their carbon and water usage and impact. The integration will also enable hotels worldwide to utilize HCMI/HWMI metrics for other sustainability certifications.

"We'd like to thank the team at BeCause for digitizing HCMI and HWMI which will enable more of the industry to access it and dramatically improve its usability. Digitizing this resource will greatly accelerate our shared goal of reaching Net Positive as a sector, together. We encourage more organizations to follow BeCause's lead to ensure a transparent and globally comparable approach to carbon, water and waste reporting," says Glenn Mandziuk, CEO of the Alliance.

Working Toward a Common Goal

The Danish start-up's AI-powered hub is a purpose-built platform that centralizes a hotel's sustainability data and automates the transmission of that data amongst different stakeholders, such as booking marketplaces and industry certifications like GreenKey. Additionally, once on the platform, any data that hotels input into BeCause can be upcycled and automatically mapped to many frameworks, ensuring maximum regulatory compliance and making qualifying for voluntary green certifications easier.

By working with the Alliance, BeCause is advancing its mission to build a more sustainable future for the tourism industry through data. "We all know that knowledge is power. With the new digitized version of HCMI, the Alliance members will gain the valuable insight they need to make decisions that benefit both their business and the planet," says Frederik Steensgaard, CEO and co-founder of BeCause.

In addition to digitizing the HCMI/HWMI methodologies, BeCause has also introduced user-friendly improvements to the workflows of hotel managers; for example, eliminating the need for hotels to review every question in a linear way (which could be several hundred), BeCause now shows them only what is relevant for them to answer.

"The Alliance has identified that collecting, coordinating and communicating sustainability data is a significant challenge for hotels. We are very confident that we will help remove those challenges and that together, we can push for meaningful change within the hospitality industry towards a more environmentally, socially and economically sustainable future," Steensgaard adds.

For more information regarding BeCause and the digitized Alliance HMCI/ HWMI methodologies or to speak with CEO and Co-founder Frederik Steensgaard, please contact Vanessa Horwell at [email protected] .

About BeCause

BeCause is an enterprise software company that streamlines the flow of sustainability data and creates synergies between different stakeholders in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries, empowering them to make decisions that result in positive, responsible change for people, the planet, and their profits. BeCause works with over 20,000 hotels, including brands like Radisson, certification entities like GreenKey, industry partners like the Global Sustainable Tourism Council and marketplaces like Booking.com. For more information, visit because.eco .

About the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance brings together engaged hospitality companies and the wider hospitality value chain, along with strategic partners, to address key challenges affecting the planet, people, and places around the world. Through their strategic initiatives and global networks, they develop practical programmes and resources to create a prosperous and responsible hospitality sector that gives back to the destination more than it takes.

Their members represent over 50,000 hotels spanning 270 brands – totaling over 7 million rooms – and include world-leading companies, including Accor, Choice Hotels International, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as well as regional brands. Their network also includes other parts of the hospitality value chain, including owners, investors, suppliers, and other partners to further drive joined-up action on sustainability, and accelerate the industry on the path to Net Positive Hospitality. For more information, visit sustainablehospitalityalliance.org.

SOURCE BeCause