Because Times Are Tough On Your Eyes: Relieving America's Blue Light Symptoms

Neurohacker Collective makes the Qualia brand of health supplements. And the breakthrough product they've just released to address digital eye strain is called Qualia Vision .

The Qualia brand first rose to prominence in 2016 with its brain health and nootropic formulations. Since that time, the San Diego area startup has experienced strong growth by using novel formulation techniques premised on the emerging field of whole systems science.

Instead of only a few ingredients per "formula", or a "kitchen sink" approach of combining many ingredients with minimally researched synergistic relationships, the science team at Neurohacker has a contrastingly strong commitment to holistic formulation. Every ingredient in a Qualia formula is dosed and selected based on the most optimal synergies it has with all other ingredients in a particular formula. The Qualia brand has recently applied this sophisticated technique to formulations well beyond brain health, including: sleep support, immune support, and aging support in an ever-growing lineup.

Now with Qualia Vision, this unique brand hopes to offer the market the first truly comprehensive nutritional defense against digital eye strain.

Nutrition for visual health is just starting to become more refined in product offerings. Most people remain unaware that ingredients like bilberry, amla fruit, goji berry, and saffron, can combine to create relief from digital eye strain, and the associated irritation, blurry vision, dryness, and visual fatigue.

There is rapidly increasing interest in this niche of nutrition as approximately 60% of the global population now is online, normalizing hours of digital screen exposure to the majority of humanity. Additionally, the increasing popularization of online gaming is creating hobbies and careers high in both digital screen exposure and visual acuity needed while performing. Add in the 74% of U.S. workers who now use a computer as part and parcel of their job, and specialized nutrition for visual health is fast becoming a universal need.

Qualia Vision combines the ingredients previously listed with many more (9 in total) for a comprehensive regimen against digital eye strain (while also supporting general visual health) in just 1 capsule a day.

The Qualia brand is staying true to form with this release, continuing to push the frontier of nutritional science, gaining endorsements along the way from A-list health and wellness influencers like Dave Asprey and Ben Greenfield. Qualia Vision is entering a void in nutritional science with a comprehensive digital eye strain product that also has an extremely competitive price point. Just 20 dollars lets consumers try a month's supply of Qualia Vision with a 100 day money back guarantee.

"From the award-winning Lutemax® 2020 for macula health and blue-light filtering ...to the MirtoSelect Bilberry® that's been used in 60+ studies and protects photoreceptors and the surface of the eye ...Qualia Vision is providing the nourishment hard-working eyes need to perform at their best."--Gregory Kelly, Director of Product Development at Neurohacker.

With digital eye strain producing both short-term annoyances and general visual health concerns, Qualia Vision is perfectly suited for recent generations bombarded by digital devices, while the low cost brings it in range for most of Gen X, Millennials, and even Gen Z bombarded by the digital era.

As Qualia brand continues to diversify across a widening bevy of human needs, this latest formulation may be the most pioneering, and trendsetting, to date.

