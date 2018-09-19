Becca's Bunch takes flight on Nick Jr. US

[WATCH: The Making of Becca's Bunch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSAq9D0fDsA]

The show centers around Becca, a little bird with a big appetite for adventure, who loves helping her Wagtail Woods neighbors. Though she sometimes bites off more than she can chew, Becca knows that with her friends Russell, Sylvia and Pedro by her side, nothing is impossible. Thinking on their feet, Becca and her Bunch will urge kids to never give up, aim high and have big ideas—because once they do, like Becca, every day will become an adventure.

"Becca's Bunch is our most ambitious preschool series yet, taking years to develop and get just right for preschoolers around the globe," said JAM Media CEO, John Rice. "We could not be more excited to bring this truly extraordinary series to the US. We're sure American preschoolers will fall in love with Becca and her bunch, just as they have already in the UK."

Nickelodeon has secured exclusive broadcast rights to the series in the US and pay-TV rights for the rest of the world. Becca's Bunch premiered on Nick Jr.'s international channels and platforms in July.

ABOUT JAM MEDIA

JAM Media (www.jammedia.com), with operations in both Ireland and the United Kingdom, is one of the leading creators and producers of multi-award winning animated and live-action content for the children's and preschool audience. We pride ourselves on delivering high quality, innovative, story-driven brands across multiple platforms based around engaging characters with humor at its heart. The company was founded in 2002 by animator friends John Rice, Alan Shannon and Mark Cumberton.

About Nick Jr.

Nick Jr., the 24-hour network from Nickelodeon dedicated to preschoolers and parents, currently reaches almost 73 million households via cable, digital cable and satellite TV. For more information or artwork, visit www.nickpress.com. Nick Jr. and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc. (NASDAQ :VIA , VIAB).

SOURCE ChizComm Ltd.

Related Links

www.chizcomm.com

