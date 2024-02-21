Bechtel and Five Point Energy Announce Sustained Pilot Operations of Innovative Water Conservation Technology

Low Energy Ejector Desalination System recovers more than 50% of treated produced water as reusable clean water

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel, a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction, and project management, today announced the sustained pilot operations of its proprietary Low Energy Ejector Desalination System (LEEDS) – a long-awaited economic solution that creates a valuable new supply of water for customers and communities, which in turn reduces stress on limited freshwater resources.

The LEEDS Pilot Unit is installed and operating at Deep Blue’s saltwater disposal site near the Midland Airport. The field testing of the LEEDS Pilot Unit is expected to run through Q2 2024.

LEEDS is an efficient, cost-effective, end-to-end solution that converts produced water from oil and gas fields into usable, end-marketable products. The recovered water can be used for agriculture or grassland irrigation, feedstocks for industrial uses such as hydrogen production, fertilizers for agricultural uses, and clean water for industrial and community applications. By transforming a costly byproduct into a useful resource, LEEDS allows customers to handle produced water responsibly while also alleviating water scarcity.

"To build a better world, we must confront significant challenges head-on. The crisis of water scarcity in the Permian Basin is growing increasingly prevalent. LEEDS is Bechtel's resolute response, unlocking untapped water resources and transforming produced water into valuable products," said Paul Marsden, President of Bechtel Energy. "LEEDS can revolutionize the treatment of produced water, enabling our customers to reclaim more than half of the water they process each day. This technology yields substantial economic advantages for our customers and communities, forging a path towards a more sustainable future for the Permian Basin and beyond."

Bechtel has been field testing LEEDS with Deep Blue Holdings, LLC, a portfolio company of Five Point Energy, at a saltwater disposal well near Midland, Texas, in the Permian Basin since December 2023. Today, Bechtel shared that the system is consistently treating 400 barrels per day and meeting all performance specifications for recovery, energy efficiency, and water quality. At scale, customers using LEEDS could recover enough clean water to meet the daily water needs of the City of Midland, Texas. Bechtel expects that ongoing pilot operations will prove out further application opportunities and showcase LEEDS for customers who can benefit most from treating produced water.

"LEEDS is a transformative solution, and we are honored to partner with Bechtel on this most critical initiative, which presents compelling benefits for all stakeholders," said David Capobianco, Chief Executive Officer of Five Point Energy. "The pilot results represent another milestone in our collective journeys to treat and preserve water in an environmentally efficient and economic manner. With very promising results to date, LEEDS is on a pathway to desalinating produced water, at scale, across the Permian Basin, while reducing reliance on freshwater sources."

Learn more at Bechtel.com/LEEDS about how this technology is addressing the critical challenge of water scarcity.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

About Five Point Energy

Five Point Energy is a leading private equity firm focused on building businesses within the environmental water management and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Five Point, and its dedicated platforms, have been pioneers in addressing the produced water needs of blue-chip clients and reducing reliance on freshwater sources for drilling and completion activities. The firm was founded by industry veterans who have had successful careers investing in, building, and running midstream infrastructure companies. Based in Houston, Five Point targets equity investments up to $1 billion and has approximately $4 billion of capital under management across multiple investment funds. For more information about Five Point Energy, please visit: www.fivepointenergy.com .

About Deep Blue

Deep Blue is the largest independent, full-cycle water management company in the Midland Basin. Headquartered in Houston and Midland, Texas, Deep Blue provides sustainable water solutions under long-term contracts through its vast network of integrated gathering, handling, storage, recycling, and delivery infrastructure. Deep Blue is focused on minimizing water injection by facilitating recycling for its customers and implementing advanced technologies such as desalination and enhanced evaporation across its asset base. Deep Blue strives to provide safe, reliable, and efficient solutions that support a thriving industry while protecting the environment and advancing more sustainable industry practices. For more information about Deep Blue, please visit: www.deepbluewater.com.

