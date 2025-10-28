Bechtel Celebrates Excellence Across Its Global Supply Chain

Each year, Bechtel collaborates with more than 7,000 suppliers across 45 countries, engaging in more than 50,000 transactions and committing over 20 billion in spend. With such a large global and diverse partners network, the company places a strong emphasis on partnership, performance, and inclusion.

This year's 25 award recipients have headquarters across nine countries, reflecting the global scale of Bechtel's work across energy, infrastructure, defense and security, manufacturing and technology, mining and metals, and equipment and logistics.

"Bechtel's ability to deliver for our customers begins with strong relationships. We remain deeply committed to the principles that define us—unwavering ethics, uncompromising quality, and collaborative partnerships," said Tarek Amine, Chief Supply Chain Officer. "These values set the standard for every decision we make and every partnership we build. This year's honorees exemplify those values through their high impact across our projects worldwide—qualities that make Bechtel's global supply chain one of our greatest strengths."

Award recipients were evaluated on multiple criteria, including overall performance, quality and timeliness of delivery, collaboration to achieve project milestones, and meeting or exceeding project expectations related to safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance. A key differentiating factor in this selection process was each supplier's measurable impact on the project they support.

Bechtel's supply chain partners share the company's commitment to responsible procurement procedures, continuous innovation, and creating economic opportunities in the communities where they operate.

Below are the 2025 Global Supplier Award Recipients and their headquarter locations:

Alfred Miller Contracting, Lake Charles, Louisiana USA. Bigge, San Leandro, California USA. Cambria County Association for the Blind & Handicapped, Johnstown, Pennsylvania USA. Cimtas, Bursa, Turkey. Fagioli, Sant'Ilario D'Enza, Reggio Emilia, Italy. H. E. Hunewill Construction, Winnemucca, Nevada USA. Hantech, Ulsan, Republic of Korea. Harris Thermal Transfer Products, Newberg, Oregon USA. JAFEC USA, San Jose, California, USA. Legacy Building Solutions, South Haven, Minnesota USA. Metso, Helsinki, Finland. Nextracker, Fremont, California USA. Pioneer Pipe, Marietta, Ohio USA. Premium Utility Contractor, East Palestine, Ohio USA. Rettenmaier Austria, Vienna, Austria. Rhona, Santiago, Chile. Sarens, Houston, Texas USA. Sargent & Lundy, Chicago, Illinois USA. SNT Energy, Changwon, Republic of Korea. Spliethoff Group, Amsterdam, Netherlands. Talabat Al Maktab Company, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Thomas And Muller Systems, Red Hill, Pennsylvania USA. TRC Environmental Corporation, Windsor, Connecticut USA. Veolia, Trevose, Pennsylvania USA. Western Nevada Supply, Sparks, Nevada USA.

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

