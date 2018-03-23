Bechtel Takes on $155 Billion in Active Projects, with $33 Billion to Kick Off, Wrap Up in 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--Bechtel Corporation (San Francisco, California), the construction company in the U.S., was once again ranked No. 1 on Engineering News-Record's list of the top 400 contractors, due in no small part to the company's growing role in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas-fired, combined-cycle (NGCC) projects. Industrial Info is tracking nearly $155 billion in active projects involving Bechtel, including more than $9.4 billion worth that are set to begin construction and $23 billion worth that are set to finish construction in 2018.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects involving Bechtel, including Cheniere Energy Incorporated's Corpus Christi and Sabine Pass LNG facilities; Exxon Mobil Corporation's ethylene unit in Baytown, Texas; NGCC plants from Panda Power Funds and Advanced Power AG; and BHP Billiton plc's projects in Chile.
Other companies featured: Siemens AG and General Electric
