BECHTLER MUSEUM OF MODERN ART CELEBRATES "EUROVISION"

May 10 Wednesday Night Live "Eurovision Karaoke" Program Inspired by International Song Competition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the international song competition, Eurovision, the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art presents a local twist on this popular European singing contest during Wednesday Night Live "Eurovision Karaoke," on Wednesday, May 10 from 5 – 9 PM. With a fun nod to the Bechtler's European-rooted modern art collection, the museum will transform into an after-hours "Club Bechtler" with streaming performances of the Eurovision competition and live karaoke on the museum's outdoor plaza. Cash bar, featuring a "Showstopper" signature cocktail, and light bites from Go Graze available for purchase. This program is free and includes museum admission from 5 – 9 PM for access to all exhibitions, including Europe in the Age of Picasso, 1900­–1973. Karaoke begins at 6 PM and ends at 8:30 PM.

The 67th Annual Eurovision Song Contest is organized by the European Broadcasting Union, the world's foremost alliance of public service media, representing 116 member organizations in 56 countries and an additional 34 associates in Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The winning country of the competition hosts the following year, with this year's competition being held in Liverpool.

Eurovision first began on May 24, 1956, with seven nations competing. This year, from May 9 – 13, more than 36 countries will participate in the song competition hosted by Ukraine singer and performer Julia Sanina; TV host Graham Norton; singer and "Game of Throne" and "Ted Lasso" actress Hannah Waddingham; and singer and TV host Alesha Dixon. Last year's contest was viewed by 160 million people.

In 2020, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, a musical comedy written by Will Ferrell and Andrew Steele, was released on Netflix. Starring Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, Pierce Brosnan, Graham Norton, and Demi Lovato, the film follows Icelandic singers Lars Ericksson and Sigrit Ericksdottir as they are given the chance to represent their country at the Eurovision Song Contest. The movie was favorably received by many Eurovision fans and received a nomination for Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards for "Husavik."

About Wednesday Night Live

Presented by Bank of America, Wednesday Night Live includes free admission from 5 – 9 PM every Wednesday to the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art, the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture, the Levine Museum of the New South, and the Mint Museum. Live entertainment or programming is held at one of the four institutions each week, promising a new live Uptown experience every Wednesday night. More information at Bechtler.org.

