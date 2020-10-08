Beckage Attorneys Named Upstate New York Super Lawyers, Only Law Firm Recognized for its Technology Transactions Practice for Second Consecutive Year

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Beckage attorneys Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq. CIPP/US, CIPP/E and Myriah V. Jaworski, Esq. CIPP/US, CIPP/E were recognized as Upstate New York Super Lawyers. This accolade is a testament to the firm's high level of professional achievement and recognition by their peers.

Beckage is a frontrunner in technology, data security and privacy compliance and litigation. Some of the world's most recognized brands turn to Beckage for actionable solutions including compliance, risk management, and litigation. Beckage attorneys have also worked on numerous headline-making data incidents.

Myriah Jaworski, who leads Beckage's Privacy Litigation Team, was once again named a Rising Star in the "Civil Litigation: Defense" category for the Upstate New York region. Jennifer Beckage, Managing Director of Beckage, was for the second year in a row, the only attorney recognized by Super Lawyers for her "Technology Transactions" practice for the Upstate New York region.

"To be recognized by Super Lawyers and our peers in the legal community for our unwavering commitment to practicing in the ever-changing technology, data security, and privacy legal landscape is a huge accomplishment for our firm," said Ms. Beckage. Super Lawyers is an organization that ranks lawyers across over seventy practice areas with the goal of creating a credible and comprehensive list of outstanding attorneys. Super Lawyers reports that it uses nominations, independent research and peer evaluations as part of a selective rating process that results in no more than 5 percent and 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state being named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, respectively.

Earlier this year, Ms. Beckage was also named to Cybersecurity Docket's 'Incident Response 30', a list of the "30 best data breach response lawyers" of 2020. Ms. Beckage also made the list in 2018 and 2019, making her one of the few attorneys nationwide to be recognized three times and the only Upstate New York attorney to ever receive the honor.

About Beckage Beckage advises its global clients on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, IT contracting, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former tech business owners, technologists, former federal regulators, executives of publicly traded companies, and other business owners. The firm provides a full range of regulatory and strategic counsel for companies dealing with technology, privacy and data security, including those in health care, education, finance, service, manufacturing and insurance industries. Beckage's experience includes IT contracting, website accessibility matters, privacy program development, responding to headline-making data breaches, defense of consumer class actions, and privacy issues under emerging privacy laws. The firm's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, NY, 3 Columbus Circle in New York, NY, and 600 Broadway, San Diego, CA. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

