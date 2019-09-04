Beckage PLLC's Attorneys Named Upstate New York Super Lawyers and is the Only Law Firm Recognized for its Technology Transactions Practice

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaffirming its position as an innovator in the law and technology space, Beckage PLLC was the only law firm recognized for its Technology Transactions practice in the August 2019 edition of Upstate New York Super Lawyers. This recognition is a testament to the firm's commitment to helping clients leverage emerging technologies to grow their national and international businesses.

"We are grateful to have some of the world's most recognized brands turning to us for actionable solutions on matters where dynamic U.S. and international laws are rapidly evolving," Managing Director Jennifer A. Beckage said. "We are honored that Super Lawyers and our peers have acknowledged our commitment to our work and the profession. As the only law firm recognized for its Technology Transactions practice, we continue to be a frontrunner in tech, data security and privacy compliance and litigation."

Jennifer Beckage was named an Upstate New York Super Lawyer, the only attorney recognized in the "Technology Transactions" practice category. Attorney Myriah V. Jaworski, an experienced privacy litigator, was named a Rising Star in the "Civil Litigation: Defense" category. Beckage and Jaworski are among a select number of New York State attorneys holding both the Certified Information Privacy Professional, United States (CIPP/US) and Certified Information Privacy Professional, Europe (CIPP/E) certifications, and the firm uniquely has a high concentration of CIPP/US and CIPP/E certified attorneys.

Earlier in 2019, Cybersecurity Docket named Beckage to its Incident Response 30 list of the "best and brightest data breach response lawyers in the business" for the second year in a row, making her one of a handful of people to earn the national recognition twice and the only Upstate New York attorney to ever receive the honor.

Super Lawyers reports that it uses nominations, independent research and peer evaluations as part of a selective rating process that results in no more than 5 percent and 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state being named Super Lawyers and Rising Stars, respectively.

The law firm of Beckage PLLC advises its global clients on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management, IT contracting, and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former tech business owners, technologists, former federal regulators, executives of publicly traded companies, and other business owners. The firm provides a full range of regulatory and strategic counsel for companies dealing with technology, privacy and data security, including those in health care, education, finance, service, manufacturing and insurance industries. Beckage's experience includes IT contracting, website accessibility matters, privacy program development, responding to headline-making data breaches, defense of consumer class actions, and privacy issues under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other emerging privacy laws. The firm's offices are located at 420 Main Street in Buffalo, N.Y. and 3 Columbus Circle in New York, N.Y. More information is available at Beckage.com and its professionals may be reached at 844-502-9363.

