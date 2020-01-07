Beckage Team Expands Privacy Compliance Practice With Addition of Leading Privacy Attorneys

"We continue to meet the demands of our global clients by adding more high-caliber practitioners to our team," Beckage PLLC Managing Director Jennifer A. Beckage said. "Our sophisticated health law practice is further enhanced with the addition of Mike, a triple threat as a lawyer, Information Security Officer (ISO) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA). Our privacy compliance team's technology transactions practice grows with the addition of Allison, who joins Beckage from one of the nation's fastest growing SaaS providers."

Mr. Chirico joins Beckage after serving for over two years as Information Security Officer at one of the largest publicly owned hospital systems in the nation. He is President-elect of the board of directors for a chapter of the Health Information Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and is a director on the Board of Advisors for Rutgers Cybersecurity Executive Program. Mr. Chirico is based in Beckage's New York City office.

"I'm very excited to join Beckage, a firm with an expanding presence and a team that uniquely understands the legal frameworks around technology, privacy, breach response, defense-in-depth, and the fast-moving threats facing clients," Mr. Chirico said. "Enterprises today face challenges of expanding domestic and international regulatory complexities around data privacy and cybersecurity. Beckage is committed to providing actionable technology and legal solutions that are practical for clients to implement and are in alignment with their business goals and objectives."

Prior to joining Beckage, Ms. Prout served as Corporate Counsel to a technology company serving enterprise clients operating in the cloud space. Ms. Prout is one of a few attorneys nationally to be certified as a Professional Cloud Practitioner by Amazon Web Services. Her prior experience centered on information and physical security of data and systems, advising executive leadership on compliance with data privacy laws and regulations, and developing company-wide compliance programs and training. Her work earned her a Rising Star-Corporate Counsel Award in 2019. She is based in the firm's Buffalo office.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a team so focused on the intersection of law and technology," Ms. Prout said. "This is a unique opportunity to join a team of privacy professionals and lawyers facing cutting-edge technology issues every day, and I'm eager to help them grow."

The law firm of Beckage PLLC advises clients nationwide on strategic business growth, privacy, technology, cybersecurity, data breach response, risk management and regulatory matters. Its attorneys and other professionals include former federal regulators, executives of international and publicly traded companies, technology entrepreneurs, and business owners.

