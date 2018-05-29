Beck/Arnley® Launches New Brand Identity, Awareness Campaign

Beck/Arnley has a vast portfolio of products, with over 24,000 parts for 1800 foreign nameplate vehicles that meet OE specifications for form, fit and function. The refreshed website, www.beckarnley.com, offers an enhanced user experience and will benefit technicians and consumers alike. Featuring an enhanced part finder that provides users with a more robust look-up system, making it easier to find the right part or fluid for one's needs, the site also debuts a modern look-and-feel.



"Beck/Arnley has been providing parts since 1914, and we thought that it was the perfect time to enhance and reimagine the brand, which over time, has developed into the place to find top-quality replacement parts for Asian and European vehicles," said Lou Kafantaris, Senior Manager, Marketing, Beck/Arnley, Federal-Mogul Motorparts.

"We do not operate on a 'one size fits all' model, but instead our product specialists work with a network of global sourcing partners on a part-by-part, one-at-a-time basis, offering the best products to give our customers the opportunity to install the right part with confidence," added Bob Anderson, Senior Director of Product Development, Beck/Arnley, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "We encourage all of our customers to 'Check with Beck' when sourcing replacement parts for their foreign vehicles."

To 'Check with Beck,' contact your Federal-Mogul Motorparts representative for more information, or visit our new website at www.beckarnley.com.

About Federal-Mogul

Federal-Mogul LLC is a leading global supplier of products and services to the world's manufacturers and servicers of vehicles and equipment in the automotive, light, medium and heavy-duty commercial, marine, rail, aerospace, power generation and industrial markets. The company's products and services enable improved fuel economy, reduced emissions and enhanced vehicle safety.



Federal-Mogul operates two independent business divisions, each with a chief executive officer reporting to Federal-Mogul's Board of Directors.



Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world's most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers with products including braking, wipers and a range of chassis components. The company's aftermarket brands include ANCO® wipers; Beck/Arnley® premium OE quality parts and fluids; BERU®* ignition systems; Champion® lighting, spark plugs, wipers and filters; Interfil® filters; AE®, Fel-Pro®, FP Diesel®, Goetze®, Glyco®, National®, Nüral®, Payen®, Sealed Power® and Speed-Pro® engine products; MOOG® chassis components; and Abex®, Ferodo®, Jurid® and Wagner® brake products and lighting.

Federal-Mogul Powertrain designs and manufactures original equipment powertrain components and systems protection products for automotive, heavy-duty, industrial and transport applications.



Federal-Mogul was founded in Detroit in 1899 and maintains its worldwide headquarters in Southfield, Michigan. The company employs nearly 55,000 in 24 countries. For more information, please visit www.FMmotorparts.com.

*BERU is a registered trademark of BorgWarner

