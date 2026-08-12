Becker Launches New Certificate Program to Help Accounting Firms Use AI Responsibly

AI in Accounting and Audit: Practical Use and Professional Judgment gives firms a path to build AI literacy, professional skepticism, and review-ready judgment

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becker, the leading provider of CPA Exam Review, today announced the launch of AI in Accounting and Audit: Practical Use and Professional Judgment, a new certificate program built to help accounting firms and organizations upskill their staff on the responsible use of AI across real engagement work. The program is part of the Becker AI™ suite of learning solutions.

As AI tools become more common in accounting and audit workflows, there is a greater need to build skills beyond familiarity with AI tools. Without proper training, polished AI output can obscure unsupported conclusions, reviewers can miss key questions, and client-side AI use can affect evidence before a team ever sees it. The new certificate program addresses this gap directly, helping accounting, audit, advisory, and reporting professionals build practical AI literacy, apply professional skepticism, strengthen reviewability, and understand client-side AI implications.

The tool-neutral, six-course program was created and is taught by Tal Goldhamer, former Chief Learning Officer at a Big 4 firm. Through workflow-based practice and an engagement-lifecycle capstone, the curriculum reinforces working within firm policies, approved tools, confidentiality, validation, documentation, and human ownership.

Courses include How Modern AI Tools Actually Work, Using AI in Everyday Accounting and Audit Work, Applying Professional Judgment and Skepticism to AI Outputs, Reviewing AI-Assisted Work, AI in Client Environments, and Integrating AI into the Engagement or Project Lifecycle. Upon completion, learners earn seven CPE credits and a certificate demonstrating standardized knowledge of effective and responsible AI usage.

"Firms are moving quickly to adopt AI, but usage alone isn't the same as good judgment. Our new certificate program was built to close that gap, giving teams a consistent, defensible way to apply AI across engagement work, from drafting and research to documentation, validation, and review. Working with Tal Goldhamer to develop and teach this program allows us to bring firms training that is grounded in real audit and accounting experience," said Ed Clark, President of Becker.

AI in Accounting and Audit: Practical Use and Professional Judgment is available now for accounting, audit, advisory, and reporting teams looking to build consistent, firm-wide standards for responsible AI use. Learn more at becker.com.

About Becker

Becker is a leading provider of the CPA Exam Review, CMA Exam Review, EA Exam Review, CIA Exam Review, and continuing professional education. With expert instructors, high-quality content, flexible learning formats, and Newt™, an AI study tool, Becker's exam reviews provide personalized learning experiences and unlimited support to help accountants, auditors, and tax professionals pass their exams and go further in their careers.

Becker is a part of Colibri Group, which is strengthening the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, Colibri helps more than three million professionals each year build the knowledge and skills they need to keep pace with change. Colibri serves essential industries including accounting, financial services, real estate, and healthcare — from earning licenses to continuing education and career advancement. Visit colibrigroup.com for more information.

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SOURCE Becker