Becker's Honors Incisive Consultants CEO, Chris Blackerby, as Black Healthcare Leader to Know in 2023

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chris Blackerby has been named to Becker's Hospital Review's 2023 edition of the "Black healthcare leaders to know" list.

The nationwide list, comprised of 149 healthcare leaders, recognizes that "diversity in leadership, particularly at the executive level, lends healthcare organizations a broader perspective and a deeper understanding of their clients and employees. The featured leaders on this list work tirelessly to advance their organizations and communities."

Chris Blackerby, CEO, Incisive Consultants

"It is an honor being mentioned amongst such an amazing group of impactful leaders," says Blackerby. "I have profound respect for every individual included on this list and am inspired by their work. I believe we each hold a responsibility to leverage our expertise to drive positive change in the industry, and I appreciate Becker's for recognizing us as honorees amongst many other highly influential experts in healthcare."



Blackerby continues, "My inclusion on this list speaks to the strong team of passionate experts at Incisive. We understand the critical role that technology plays in advancing healthcare and believe our influence can inspire future generations of leaders. We hope to empower healthcare organizations with innovative solutions that enhance patient care and outcomes while fostering equity and diversity within the healthcare workforce."

Based out of St. Louis, Missouri, Blackerby is the co-founder and CEO of Incisive Consultants. Since 2019, he's led the company to more than double in size year over year. With a persistent focus on world-class client service, cultivating a vibrant company culture, and demonstrating unrelenting dedication to making a tangible impact through philanthropy, Blackerby aims to inspire, encourage, and empower his colleagues to be the absolute best versions of themselves.

According to Jessica Wu, Director of Operations, "Chris's leadership and strategic acumen have been pivotal in driving the remarkable growth of Incisive. He has the ability to build strong relationships and strong teams, while maintaining a commitment to our mission and values. The recognition is well deserved, and we are excited to have Chris lead our path forward."

Incisive Consultants has a simple mission – cultivate the most capable talent to optimize and enhance EHR systems, improve operational efficiencies, and digitally transform healthcare organizations.

The complete list of Black healthcare leaders to know can be found here.

Incisive Consultants was founded in 2019 as a minority-owned organization committed to culture, innovation, and value-based principles. Specializing in digitally transforming healthcare organizations with an emphasis on Digital Health, Revenue Cycle Management, and staff augmentation, Incisive holds a strong reputation for providing world-class EHR consulting services that leverage technology to improve patient care.

Contact Details: Aaron Mabry, [email protected], 843.743.1222

Chris Blackerby - LinkedIn

SOURCE Incisive Consultants