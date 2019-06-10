Becker's Hospital Review Names TeamHealth Among "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" for Fifth Consecutive Year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamHealth, a leading physician practice in the U.S., was named among "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review for the fifth consecutive year.

"We are proud to be named among 'Becker's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare' for the fifth year in a row," said Leif Murphy, president and CEO of TeamHealth. "This honor reflects our clinicians' and non-clinical associates' commitment to the communities we serve across the U.S. Our team's dedication to providing high-quality, safe patient care coupled with our leadership team's cultivation of a positive work environment makes TeamHealth an outstanding place to build a health care career."

Annually, Becker's Hospital Review shares this list developed through nominations and editorial research to recognize 150 hospitals, health systems and health care companies for promoting diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth as well as offering competitive wellness and personal benefits to encourage positive work-life balance.

About TeamHealth

At TeamHealth, our purpose is to perfect the practice of medicine, every day, in everything we do. We are proud to be the leading physician practice in the U.S., driven by our commitment to quality and safety and supported by our world-class operating team. To improve the experience of our physicians and advanced practice clinicians, we empower clinicians to act on what they believe is right, free clinicians from distractions so they can focus on patient care, invest in learning and development to promote growth in the clinical field and foster an environment where continuous improvement is a shared priority. Through our more than 16,000 affiliated healthcare professionals and advanced practice clinicians, TeamHealth offers emergency medicine, hospital medicine, critical care, anesthesiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, obstetrics, ambulatory care, post-acute care and medical call center solutions to approximately 3,100 acute and post-acute facilities and physician groups nationwide. Join our team; we value and empower clinicians. Partner with us; we deliver on our promises. Learn more at www.teamhealth.com.

The term "TeamHealth" as used throughout this release includes Team Health Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries, affiliates, affiliated medical groups and providers, all of which are part of the TeamHealth organization. "Providers" are physicians, advanced practice clinicians and other healthcare providers who are employed by or contract with subsidiaries or affiliated entities of Team Health Holdings, Inc. All such providers exercise independent clinical judgment when providing patient care. Team Health Holdings, Inc., does not have any employees, does not contract with providers and does not practice medicine.

