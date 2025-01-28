Beckett Opens its Doors in Europe with Full Grading Capabilities

No more transatlantic shipping for collectors in the European Union pursuing the industry's most prestigious label

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Beckett, The Hobby's premier grading and authentication company, launched its first European location in Germany. Unlike submission centers that still send collectors' cards on two transatlantic journeys, Beckett will grade, label, and slab cards on-site in the European Union. Black Labels have literally never been closer for Pristine European cards.

Beckett offers collectors the most accurate and in-depth grading services in the collectibles and memorabilia industry. Its entire grading team has undergone extensive, in-person training at Beckett's Texas headquarters, and will seamlessly work across time zones and international borders to provide customers with an experience worthy of The Hobby's most premium brand.

"When you receive a 'Pristine' label from Beckett, it truly means something in this industry," said Dave Poole, Director of Graders at Beckett. "Our grading standards and criteria are second to none, and when we put a 10 on a card, rest assured that it deserves it. These standards are consistent with all Beckett graders, no matter where they are in the world, and our customers can take confidence in that."

Customers in the European Union can now look forward to faster turnaround times, added savings on shipping, and a closer card submission process, all because cards are being graded on-the-ground in Europe.

"While companies scramble to open up submission centers in Europe, we are bringing our entire operation to the continent," said Kevin Isaacson, CEO of Beckett. "We're on a mission to serve our customers all over the world with a top-tier experience, and opening in Europe propels us on that mission."

For more on Beckett, or how to submit your prized cards within the European Union, visit Beckett.com.

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most exceptional products and services for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in The Hobby. With over 40 years of experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is the world's premier alternative assets platform.

