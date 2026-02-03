Becklin Holdings Completes Strategic Acquisition of Stubborn Mule Manufacturing

The acquisition expands Becklin Holdings' portfolio to include a leading OEM manufacturer in the defense, automotive, and marine industries

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becklin Holdings (or "the Company"), a diversified family office with key investments in the aerospace, defense, manufacturing, outdoor and maritime markets, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired Stubborn Mule Manufacturing ("Stubborn Mule"), a precision engineering and CNC components company based in Grants Pass, Oregon. The acquisition marks a strategic step in Becklin's continued expansion into advanced production and high-tolerance OEM markets.

Stubborn Mule is an ISO-compliant company recognized for its high-quality work across the automotive, marine, and defense sectors. Its capabilities include CNC machining, custom part fabrication, and contract projects for clients requiring detailed precision and regulatory compliance.

Under Becklin's ownership, the company will continue operating as a standalone business with its legacy brand, leadership team, and facility in Grants Pass. The company will benefit from Becklin Holdings' operational and manufacturing expertise, capital resources, and strategic support to scale operations, strengthen supply chain resilience, and expand into new markets.

"We're stoked to fully welcome Stubborn Mule to the Becklin Holdings portfolio," said Sterling Becklin, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Becklin Holdings. "Stubborn Mule has a strong history of manufacturing durable, reliable, American-made products that stand the test of time and fuel mission-critical initiatives around the world. We look forward to supporting this great company and the phenomenal work it does for its loyal customer base."

All current and future customers of Stubborn Mule can expect continued excellence in service, with new investments focused on reducing lead times, expanding production capacity, and deepening engineering partnerships.

"This acquisition is a natural fit for Becklin Holdings and our long-term strategy of building a diversified portfolio of distinctive, but synergistic entities," continued Becklin. "Stubborn Mule adds depth to our investments in the manufacturing sector while continuing to serve the industries we know best."

As with all companies in its portfolio, Becklin Holdings remains committed to continued innovation while preserving Stubborn Mule's culture of precision and compliance. For more information, visit https://www.stubbornmule.com/.

About Becklin Holdings

A third-generation American family business, Becklin Holdings is the investment vehicle of the Becklin family based in southern Oregon. A diversified holding company with key investments in the aerospace, defense, manufacturing, outdoor and maritime markets, the Firm's current assets include ECS Composites, Stubborn Mule, Nail Spring Ranch, Disrupt Camo, and Era 3. Led by Sterling Becklin, a proven entrepreneur and enterprise-level operator, Becklin Holdings has a multi-decade track record of building and managing successful businesses ranging from startups to category leaders. The Firm considers investment sizes between one and ten million.

