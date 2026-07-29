Becklin Holdings Welcomes Aviation Leaders, Enthusiasts, and Content Creators for Exclusive Event at Nail Spring Ranch

Industry experts and influencers touched down in the Langell Valley for open dialogue, collaboration, and immersive access to CubCrafters aircraft, including the Carbon Cub ULT.

LANGELL VALLEY, Ore., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nail Spring Ranch, a premier conference destination owned by Becklin Holdings, recently welcomed a select group of leading aviation content creators, media professionals, manufacturers and industry voices for a three-day immersive gathering centered on storytelling, collaboration and the future of backcountry flight.

Among the featured attendees were Mark and Suzy Patey of Best Tugs, who traveled from the greater Salt Lake area aboard a PC-12; Red Bull Air Force athletes Luke Czepiela and Luke Aikins; up-and-coming aviation influencers Chris Kunkle and Tristan Twisselman; former Apache pilot and renowned cinematographer TJ Millard; and Patagonia bush pilot Queque Parodi. As well as other aviation influencers from Alaska, California, Texas and Utah. Representatives from AOPA and Plane + Pilot also attended, connecting aviation journalism with the growing community of digital creators bringing stories of flight to audiences around the world.

The invitation-only event was designed to give creators direct access to the people, aircraft and landscapes shaping recreational aviation. Approximately 30 guests gathered at the Ranch, with more than 15 bush-style aircraft of various manufacturers flying in for aerial demonstrations, presentations, networking and content capture across Nail Spring Ranch's expansive high-desert property. The gathering created an environment where experienced pilots, filmmakers, photographers, journalists and manufacturers could exchange ideas about compelling aviation storytelling, audience engagement, and the role content creators play in introducing new generations to general and backcountry aviation.

The Carbon Cub ULT served as a centerpiece of the experience. Guests received an up-close look at the just released CubCrafters' new turbine-powered backcountry aircraft and watched it fly over the ranch before landing on Nail Spring Ranch's private runway. Powered by Turbotech's regenerative TP-R90 turboprop engine, the ULT is designed to pair turbine reliability and operational simplicity with fuel consumption comparable to a similarly sized piston engine, representing a significant new direction for high-end adventure aircraft. The aircraft remains in development, with customer deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

"One of the most valuable parts of this gathering was having so many different voices in aviation together in one place," said Brad Damm, Vice President of CubCrafters. "Nail Spring Ranch provided the perfect setting for content creators, journalists, manufacturers and pilots to share ideas, build relationships and tell the stories that inspire the next generation of aviators."

Programming throughout the event included presentations with respected aviation leaders and creators, including:

Darren Pleasance , former President of AOPA, who discussed the health of general aviation and the growing role of social media is shaping the aviation community for the future.

, former President of AOPA, who discussed the health of general aviation and the growing role of social media is shaping the aviation community for the future. Mark Patey , aviation innovator, entrepreneurs, content creator and founder of Best Tugs, shared his lessons learned over the years of being a content creator building one of aviation's largest creator audiences with his brother Mike Patey.

, aviation innovator, entrepreneurs, content creator and founder of Best Tugs, shared his lessons learned over the years of being a content creator building one of aviation's largest creator audiences with his brother Mike Patey. Dave Hirschman , Editor at Large for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), who shared perspectives from his career in aviation journalism and his experience in air-to-air photography and how compelling storytelling and photography inspire pilots.

, Editor at Large for the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), who shared perspectives from his career in aviation journalism and his experience in air-to-air photography and how compelling storytelling and photography inspire pilots. Bill McGlynn, President of the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF), who spoke about preserving public airstrip access and encouraging responsible use of backcountry aviation resources.

"Nail Spring Ranch was built to bring together people who share a passion for creativity, aviation and the outdoors," said Sterling Becklin, Founder and Chairman of Becklin Holdings. "Hosting this group of creators, pilots, journalists and manufacturers demonstrated exactly what the ranch can make possible: meaningful access, strong relationships and authentic stories created in a real-world environment."

For Becklin Holdings, the event also demonstrated Nail Spring Ranch's growing role as a destination for creator gatherings, product experiences and specialized industry events. With on-site lodging, classroom and audiovisual capabilities, a private hangar and airstrip, and more than 2,000 acres of varied terrain, the ranch offers brands and creators the ability to collaborate, test products and produce content within one immersive setting.

About Nail Spring Ranch

Nail Spring Ranch is a historic, purpose-built long-range shooting, training and event venue located in eastern Oregon, spanning more than 2,000 acres of high-desert and mountain terrain. Its size, private airstrip and varied landscape make it well suited for field testing, live demonstrations, aviation experiences and authentic content creation in real-world environments. The ranch also features a four-star guest lodge with on-site housing for up to 24 guests, dining, classroom facilities with audiovisual capabilities, a secure armory, fitness and wellness center, and a private hangar and airstrip.

About Becklin Holdings

A third-generation American family business, Becklin Holdings is the investment vehicle of the Becklin family based in southern Oregon. A diversified holding company with key investments in the aerospace, defense, manufacturing, outdoor and maritime markets, the Firm's current assets include ECS Composites, Stubborn Mule, Nail Spring Ranch, Dsrpt Camo and ERA3. Led by Sterling Becklin, a proven entrepreneur and enterprise-level operator, Becklin Holdings has a multi-generational record of building and managing successful businesses ranging from startups to category leaders. The Firm considers investment sizes between five and fifteen million.

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SOURCE Becklin Holdings