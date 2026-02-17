Nail Spring Ranch to Host Full Slate of Modern Day Sniper Training Experiences in 2026

Premier Eastern Oregon Ranch Welcomes Immersive Precision Rifle, Hunting, and Law Enforcement Course

GRANTS PASS, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nail Spring Ranch, a beautiful multi-thousand acre facility located in the heart of Oregon's Langell Valley, announced it will host a full slate of immersive training experiences led by Modern Day Sniper (MDS) throughout 2026. The courses bring nationally respected precision rifle instruction to the ranch's vast high-desert and mountain landscape.

From April through December, Nail Spring Ranch will host multi-day, full-immersion courses for experienced shooters, hunters, precision competitors, and qualified law enforcement, including:

The Long Range Skills Progression;

The Nail Spring Ranch Skills Experience;

The Guided Handloading Experience;

The Hunter's Experience;

The MDS Law Enforcement Basic Sniper Class; and

The Cold Weather Experience.

"Nail Spring Ranch was built for exactly this type of world-class training," said Sterling Becklin, Founder and Chairman of Becklin Holdings, which owns and operates the ranch. "Our terrain, wind, and range infrastructure create an honest environment where fundamentals are tested, refined, and mastered. Hosting Modern Day Sniper allows us to offer an exclusive training experience in a setting that demands real performance."

The ranch features a diverse lineup of opportunities from flat ranges to wide-open expanse—with targets well-beyond 2,000 meters, high angle and cross-canyon challenges approaching one mile, PRS-style barricades, and hike-and-shoot field courses. Moreover, with persistent and unpredictable wind, every hit is earned through sound fundamentals and strategic decision-making.

"These programs are intentionally different from traditional shooting classes offered on lesser properties," said Caylen Wojcik, founder of Modern Day Sniper. "The goal isn't to introduce new fundamentals; it's to drive the fundamentals shooters already know into unconscious competence through volume, coaching, and environmental pressure. Nail Spring Ranch accelerates that process in a way few locations can."

Civilian courses are all-inclusive and participants are sure to enjoy a premier, hands-on experience.

For more information and registration, visit www.moderndaysniper.com or email [email protected]. Law enforcement agencies may contact MDS LEO Director Landen Jones at [email protected].

About Nail Spring Ranch

Nail Spring Ranch is a historic, purpose-built long-range shooting and training venue located in eastern Oregon, spanning more than 2,000 acres of high-desert and mountain terrain. Its size and terrain make it ideal for field testing, live demonstrations, and creating authentic content that showcases defense and outdoor products in real-world environments.

Designed to support advanced marksmanship and field-based training, the ranch features known- and unknown-distance ranges extending beyond 1,600 yards, angle-fire and cross-canyon shooting opportunities, PRS-style barricades, and hike-and-shoot field courses that replicate real-world conditions. Nail Spring Ranch also offers a newly constructed four-star guest lodge with on-site housing for up to 24 guests, dining, classroom facilities with audiovisual capabilities, a secure armory, fitness and wellness center, and a private hangar and airstrip. These features provide an elevated experience for clients, partners, and visitors, allowing for extended stays, immersive events, and specialized training programs.

