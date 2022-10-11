Beckman Coulter Acquires Artificial Intelligence Company Providing Evidence-Based Clinical Decision Support for Emergency Departments

StoCastic's TriageGo, a triage decision support tool that integrates electronic health records and emergency department workflows, will be a cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's Clinical Decision Support portfolio

BREA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, today announced it acquired StoCastic, LLC., a leading artificial intelligence company that provides evidence-based decision support for hospital emergency departments (ED). StoCastic's TriageGo will be a cornerstone of Beckman Coulter's artificial intelligence (AI) enabled Clinical Decision Support (CDS) portfolio, a growing field that aims to further improve patient care by leveraging data-driven insights for clinicians and optimize clinical decision making.

"Bringing in StoCastic innovations and talent to Beckman Coulter is an exciting step for our plans to develop a full portfolio of CDS solutions," said Julie Sawyer Montgomery, President, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "StoCastic's unique clinical and artificial intelligence expertise is a strong complement to our existing team. Our investment in CDS is a great example of Beckman Coulter relentlessly reimagining healthcare to further improve patient care."

StoCastic's TriageGo decision support tool seamlessly integrates Electronic Health Record systems and routine emergency department workflow. The purpose of emergency department triage is to differentiate patients' criticality, yet 60-70% of all patients in the U.S. are triaged to an ambiguous Emergency Severity Index Level 3, meaning the projected course of care is uncertain.i TriageGo has been shown to reduce decision making times in the emergency department, including decreasing door-to-clinical decision time by 20-30 minutes, door-to-ICU times by 40-80 minutes and door-to-ED departure for those having emergency surgery by 30–60 minutes.ii

"We are thrilled to be joining Beckman Coulter Diagnostics," said Eric Hamrock, Senior Director, CDS Service, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics and former CEO, StoCastic LLC. "Beckman Coulter will bring world-class market understanding and customer experience leadership, in addition to their commitment to supporting and building upon StoCastic's customers' success, making this a perfect fit for our organization."

"With the StoCastic acquisition, we combine Beckman Coulter Diagnostics biomarkers with TriageGo's evidence-based CDS to generate advanced decision support insights. This will enable clinicians to make informed decisions sooner and further improve patient outcomes," said Kelly Sager, Vice President and General Manager, CDS Solutions at Beckman Coulter Diagnostics.

TriageGo was developed by researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Read more about TriageGo at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures.

The transaction was completed on October 3, 2022 and all associates of StoCastic have joined Beckman Coulter's Clinical Decision Support business.

About Beckman Coulter. Inc.

A global leader in clinical diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is part of the Danaher Corporation family of global science and technology companies.

