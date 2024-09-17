Beckman Coulter and Scopio Labs Add World's First Digital Bone Marrow Imaging and Analysis to Long-Term Partnership

BREA, Calif. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics leader, and Scopio Labs, a medtech company that develops digital cell morphology workflow solutions, today jointly announced expansion of its long-term partnership to include a global distribution agreement of Scopio's Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ (FF-BMA) Application. Scopio's X100 / X100HT with FF-BMA Application are CE-Marked.

Bone marrow aspirate analysis is a vital procedure providing essential information for the assessment of various hematologic diseases.i By aspirating a small sample of the liquid portion of bone marrow, clinicians can examine the cellular composition, as well as the morphology and maturity of the blood cells morphology. However, traditional BMA analysis uses manual, labor-intensive, time-consuming methods that are heavily reliant on highly skilled hematopathologists to ensure accuracy.

Scopio's FF-BMA Application transforms BMA analysis by combining high-resolution Full-Field imaging with a robust AI-powered decision support system into a fully digital workflow seamlessly integrated with Scopio's X100 and X100HT scanners. It also enables hematopathologists to review bone marrow smears remotely (via a secure hospital network), potentially reducing turnaround time, fostering collaboration, facilitating second opinions, and bolstering diagnostic confidence.

"In today's lab, there is limited technology available to assist in the analysis of bone marrow aspirate," said Chris Hagen, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Core Lab Specialty Products for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "With Scopio's technology, lab scientists can assess hundreds of cells to evaluate morphological features with the support of artificial intelligence using the world's first BMA digital imaging and analysis solutions. Reviewers can observe representative cell distribution across the sample at rates far exceeding that of reviews done by manual microscopes. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Scopio and continue to bring full-field, AI-powered, digital imaging innovations to clinical labs worldwide."

"We are excited to extend our global partnership agreement with Beckman Coulter, which exemplifies our shared mission to advance the digital transformation of clinical laboratories around the world," said Itai Hayut, CEO and Co-Founder of Scopio Labs. "The addition of our first-of-its-kind digital bone marrow application into Beckman Coulter's hematology offering, signifies a strong endorsement of the successful adoption of Scopio's Full-Field digital cell morphology platform in the market to date. We look forward to continuing our partnership as Scopio brings new products to the market to fulfill the potential of hematology diagnostics in this new digital era."

Since 2022, Beckman Coulter and Scopio have been working together to accelerate adoption of the next generation of digital cell morphology. Scopio's X100 and X100HT digital cell morphology platforms employ full-field imaging and AI decision support eliminating the need for manual microscopy, while providing laboratory scientists and physicians true workflow benefits with simple to use remote viewing through a secured network.

In 2023, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced a new end-to-end automated hematology solution by connecting its DxH 900 Workcell and DxH Slidemaker Stainer II with the Scopio X100HT high-throughput digital cell morphology platform, complete with digitalized, AI-assisted peripheral blood smear analysis.

Availability of Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear™ Application and Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate™ Application may vary by region. To learn more, visit www.beckmancoulter.com/scopio.

About Beckman Coulter Diagnostics

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for nearly 90 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We do this by accelerating care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Beckman Coulter, part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) family of global science and technology companies. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., has more than 11,000 global team members.



About Scopio

Scopio Labs is the developer of full-field digital imaging for hematology diagnostics. By supporting laboratory scientists and clinicians with unprecedented scale and depth in digital cell morphology, the company's platforms enable timely detection of blood-related medical conditions, expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments.

Scopio solves cell morphology's age-old trade-off between resolution and field of view. Its high-resolution imaging and embedded AI combine for more efficient remote workflow, contributing to better diagnostics across the continuum of care.

Scopio Labs' Full-Field Peripheral Blood Smear Application and Full-Field Bone Marrow Aspirate Application are FDA-cleared and CE-marked for use with the Scopio X100 and Scopio X100HT platforms. To learn more, visit www.scopiolabs.com.

