Beckman Coulter announces installation of DxH 900 and Early Sepsis Indicator at award-winning NHS pathology partnership

BREA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, announced today that South West London Pathology (SWLP) has implemented DxH 900 haematology analysers and the Early Sepsis Indicator across the SWLP network.

The DxH 900 features the Early Sepsis Indicator, the only CE marked and FDA-cleared haematologic biomarker that aids the diagnosis of sepsis in adult patients

SWLP is an award-winning NHS pathology partnership set up by St. George's University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Croydon Health Services NHS Trust and Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. The installation enables SWLP laboratories to provide a single, integrated pathology service to more than 3.5 million people across South West London via three hospitals, 200 general practitioner practices and 30 community healthcare sites.

Beckman Coulter's DxH 900 haematology analysers enable clinical laboratories like SWLP to perform complete blood count and white blood cell differential tests. Demonstrating an industry-leading 93% first-pass yield, the DxH 900 reduces the number of manual slide reviews, helping to generate reportable results as quickly as possible. In addition, the DxH 900 features the Early Sepsis Indicator, the only CE marked and FDA-cleared haematologic biomarker that aids the diagnosis of sepsis in adult patients.

"Emergency departments across our network see 370,000 patients a year. And, with conditions like sepsis becoming more and more prevalent, it is mission critical to have the tools and technology to identify, diagnose and begin treatment as early as possible," said Simon Brewer, Managing Director at South West London Pathology. "We believe that Beckman Coulter's DxH 900 and Early Sepsis Indicator will help us detect and the clinical teams manage sepsis more effectively. Our staff is looking forward to seeing the benefits that the technology brings to the growing population being served by SWLP."

"We are proud to partner with South West London Pathology on their mission to reduce the impact of sepsis," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of the haematology business unit at Beckman Coulter. "Our partners count on Beckman Coulter to provide a broad menu of solutions that impact the treatment of the most prevalent and costly health conditions. And in cases like sepsis where every minute counts, having a biomarker included as part of a routine CBC blood test enables detection earlier in the critical care pathway which can make a huge difference."

For more information regarding Beckman Coulter's full suite of solutions for sepsis diagnosis and management, visit www.BeckmanCoulter.com/Sepsis.

