Beckman Coulter brings the productivity and efficiency benefits of large volume hematology analyzers to small- and medium-sized labs

The DxH 560 AL delivers results in 60 seconds or less, and is the ideal instrument to use with difficult-to-draw patients (infants, oncology and elderly) as it only needs a 17 μL sample – less than a drop of blood, one of the smallest aspiration volumes on the market. The analyzer also provides industry-leading privacy and security features including customizable user login, paperless data management and fully traceable automated timeouts that guards patient electronic personal health information.

Smaller labs can now reap the same efficiency and productivity benefits as larger labs without blowing the budget.

"With proven performance and low-cost to operate, the DxH 560 AL includes the analytical strengths and data management capabilities of high-throughput analyzers in a small footprint," said Peter Soltani, Ph.D., senior vice president and general manager of hematology at Beckman Coulter. "The industry-leading functionality and auto-load capabilities of the DxH 560 AL enables smaller labs to reap the same efficiency and productivity benefits as their larger counterparts without blowing the budget."

The DxH 560 AL is part of Beckman Coulter's DxH 500 series of small footprint tabletop hematology analyzers, including the recently launched DxH 500 and the award winning DxH 520*. The full DxH 500 series of analyzers include dynamic gating for its 5-part differential, eliminating rejected results and lowering manual interventions.

Beckman Coulter's DxH 560 AL builds on the organization's strength in hematology innovation and complements its broad spectrum of hematology analyzers, including the award winning DxH 690T** for mid-volume, DxH 900 for high-volume and DxH connected workcell solutions for ultra-high-volume facilities. For more information on the DxH 560 AL, or the full DxH 500 series, visit https://www.beckmancoulter.com/en/products/hematology.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

*Winner of the 2019 SelectScience Scientist's Choice Award for Best News Clinical Instrumentation

**Winner of the 2020 Frost & Sullivan 2020 Global Hematology Testing New Product Innovation Award

