Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Appoints Kevin O'Reilly as New President

06 Feb, 2024

BREA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a clinical diagnostics leader, today announced Kevin O'Reilly's appointment as its new president succeeding Julie Sawyer Montgomery, who is now vice president and group executive, Danaher Diagnostics.  

"Kevin brings more than 30 years of leadership experience, including accelerating and delivering innovation on a global scale within the healthcare industry," said Sawyer Montgomery. "He is passionate about developing talent and winning teams to serve customers and meet patient needs through innovation and operational excellence. Kevin's experience running a complex operating division as president, coupled with his track record of achieving results equips him well to lead Beckman Coulter Diagnostics' next chapter."

"Every hour around the world, more than a million clinical samples – representing up to a million people – are analyzed using Beckman Coulter Diagnostics platforms," said O'Reilly. "I am very excited to join this team with its legacy of innovation and its deep pipeline of diagnostics advancements designed to play a vital role in improving healthcare outcomes worldwide."

Most recently, Kevin served as president of Radiation Oncology Solutions at Varian Medical Systems, where he was responsible for more than $3 billion in revenue and 6,500 associates worldwide. Throughout his nearly 15-year tenure with Varian, Kevin led end-to-end solutions for all radiation therapy customers, including R&D and product strategy, supply chain and manufacturing, and all global sales, service, and marketing. Under Kevin's leadership, Varian achieved record revenue, world-class customer satisfaction and industry-leading associate engagement scores across all regions while growing market share. 

Kevin holds an Honors diploma from the Technical University of Ireland and Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Trinity College.

About Beckman Coulter. Inc.

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimize lab performance services. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is proud to be part of Danaher.  Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

