Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Acquires Cytobank

INDIANAPOLIS, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Life Sciences today announced its acquisition of Cytobank, a privately held, single cell data analysis, software as a service (SaaS) company based in Santa Clara, California.

Cytobank provides an industry-leading, cloud and machine learning-based software platform for multi-parametric single-cell data analysis, sharing and archiving. The platform accelerates research productivity by enabling efficient high-dimensional multi-omics data analysis, visualization and collaboration across multiple sites. The technology pairs naturally with Beckman Coulter Life Sciences' CytoFLEX LX 21-color flow cytometer to meet the growing high-complexity workflow and data analysis needs of basic and clinical research scientists.

"We are excited to add Cytobank's innovative software solutions and customer workflow-focused team to our flow cytometry business," said Mario Koksch, Flow Cytometry Business Unit Vice President and General Manager, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. "We can now provide more standardized, yet flexible high-end data analytics solutions to Pharma/Biopharma and leading Academic clinical research customers."

"Cytobank looks forward to joining Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, and leveraging synergies to help us further develop and support our platform to serve leading scientists globally," said David Craford, President & CEO, Cytobank.

Cytobank will transition into Beckman Coulter Life Sciences under the Danaher Life Sciences platform, which generated approximately $6.5 billion in revenue during 2018.

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences develops, manufactures and markets products that simplify, automate and innovate complex biomedical testing. For more than 75 years, our products have been making a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of medical professionals and scientists, supplying critical information for improving patient health and delivering trusted solutions for research and discovery. Scientists use our life science research instruments to study complex biological problems including causes of disease and potential new therapies or drugs. For more information, visit beckman.com .

Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo and the Beckman Coulter product and service names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cytobank

Cytobank Inc. is the privately-held, cloud-based analysis platform utilizing machine learning algorithms for collaborative biomedical research. Prominent pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic researchers around the world use their SaaS solution to develop deep understandings of complex biology at the single cell level. For more information, please visit cytobank.org.

