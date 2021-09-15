Beckman Coulter Life Sciences Debuts The Future Of Simplified PCR Cleanup And Plasmid Prep With The EMnetik System

Touchpoints to complete PCR cleanup are significantly reduced by up to 80% compared to leading spincolumn products, slashing 300 touchpoints to just 50. PCR cleanup can also be achieved in 16 minutes, down from 30 minutes expediting and improving bead mixing and separation.

The small yet powerful benchtop instrument can run 1-24 samples at a time. The streamlined cleanup process and semi-automation also helps eliminate the potential for errors.

"For early lab students it can be a hard lesson learned to write on the vial, only to have the ethanol wash drastically smudge the writing," said Dr. Brittany Niccum, Commercial Product Manager in the company's Genomic Reagents Biotechnology Business Unit. "I remember as a young scientist the errors this created in my runs, and the frustrating time it added to the process. We're excited to introduce this innovation and bring DNA cleanup into 21st century."

The EMnetik system offers significant updates for synthetic and molecular biology industries, which last saw a workflow update for plasmid prep and PCR cleanup in 1991. These kits have proliferated into every lab that performs basic molecular biology processes. The EMnetik system is the future of simplified PCR cleanup.

Customers praise the quick responsiveness and ease of operation when adding the instrument to their workflow. Joshua James, a Ph.D. student, commented, "We were most surprised with EMnetik's robustness. The device moved the beads to the side making it so easy to aspirate."

Lab professionals can also get an up close and personal feel for the instrument and its revolutionary features by downloading the EMnetik 24 app available later this month, which includes an augmented reality feature to give smartphone and tablet users the option to visualize the system in their current workspace in real time.

For more information on the EMnetik System, including introductory offers, visit becls.co/emnetik24 .

About Beckman Coulter Life Sciences

Life sciences. Research. Precision manufacturing. If your life's calling is in any of these or related fields, you need to know Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. Our mission is to empower those seeking answers to life's important scientific and healthcare questions. Since 1935, the Beckman name has been synonymous with technologies that simplify and automate complex biomedical testing. Decades later, our global organization also came to embody the scientific legacy of the Coulter name. Today, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences is a trusted, worldwide resource for tools to help optimize research and manufacturing efficiency. Centrifuges. Particle counters/analyzers. Automated liquid handlers. Flow cytometers. Genomic reagents.

All these products—and many more—continue to make a difference in people's lives by improving the productivity of dedicated scientists, quality control experts and others. Wherever people need answers, from prestigious universities and major pharmaceutical companies, to small biotech startups, food/beverage and electronics manufacturing facilities, you can find Beckman Coulter Life Sciences. For more details, visit beckman.com/contact-us

