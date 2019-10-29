Beckman Coulter receives BARDA funding to develop algorithm to aid in the early detection of sepsis*

BREA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter, Inc., a Danaher company, today announced that it has initially been awarded a contract of $1.25 million, with potential to be awarded an additional $6.5 million if all contract options are exercised, from the DRIVe (Division of Research, Innovation, and Ventures) established by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), within the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The contract will enable Beckman Coulter, in collaboration with Dascena, Inc, to develop and commercialize a novel machine-learning-based sepsis detection algorithm. By combining novel laboratory test parameter values with electronic health record information, the objective for this next-generation analytic algorithm will be to accurately predict and detect sepsis earlier, with the goals of reducing sepsis mortality through earlier intervention and reducing the total cost of care.

"Sepsis, defined as dysregulated immune response to infection, is a high-priority health concern accounting for the deaths of approximately 250,000 Americans and millions globally each year, and is the most expensive medical condition encountered in most hospitals," said Elliott Crouser, M.D., of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and principal investigator in the clinical trial for Beckman Coulter's Early Sepsis Indicator. "Delays in the detection and treatment of sepsis during its early phases can contribute significantly to adverse outcomes. The objective of this project will be to deliver earlier and more accurate sepsis detection. The resulting predictive analytic algorithm for sepsis detection is expected to have a major global impact."

The creation of the algorithm is part of DRIVe's mission to accelerate the development and availability of transformative technologies and approaches to protect Americans from health security threats such as sepsis. Beckman Coulter and Dascena will collaborate in the commercialization of the solution.

"This project integrates the novel laboratory parameters generated on the Beckman Coulter DxH 900 hematology analyzer into Dascena's best-in-class sepsis prediction and detection algorithm," said David Persing, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer for the Danaher diagnostics platform. "We aim to leverage the unique ability of the DxH 900 to detect changes in monocyte distribution width and combine the results, along with other diagnostic parameters and vital-sign data, with a multi-modal algorithm expected to achieve unprecedented levels of performance."

"We are proud to partner with BARDA and to further our shared mission of advancing healthcare by improving early detection for sepsis patients," said Chris Riley, president of Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "By combining the power of Beckman Coulter's Early Sepsis Indicator and Dascena's capabilities into a digital diagnostic solution, we believe we will facilitate earlier and more effective detection and intervention and help hospital systems counteract this deadly and expensive condition."

About HHS, ASPR and BARDA

HHS works to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, providing for effective health and human services and fostering advances in medicine, public health, and social services. The mission of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is to save lives and protect Americans from 21st century health security threats. Within ASPR, BARDA invests in the advanced research and development, acquisition, and manufacturing of medical countermeasures—vaccines, drugs, therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and non-pharmaceutical products needed to combat health security threats.

About Dascena

Dascena, Inc. is a science and technology company developing algorithms to predict complex conditions in inpatient and emergency settings. Dascena's NIH-funded machine learning and clinical research has led to our suite of AlgoDiagnostics® for predicting acute decompensation, sepsis and acute kidney injury. Healthcare providers use our AlgoDiagnostics on tens of thousands of patients per year to make early, accurate, and often life-saving interventions.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter is committed to advancing healthcare for every person by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams to enhance the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving healthcare outcomes. Our diagnostic systems are used in complex biomedical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. Beckman Coulter offers a unique combination of people, processes and solutions designed to elevate the performance of clinical laboratories and healthcare networks. We do this by accelerating care with a menu that matters, bringing the benefit of automation to all, delivering greater insights through clinical informatics and unlocking hidden value through performance partnership. An operating company of Danaher Corporation since 2011, Beckman Coulter is headquartered in Brea, Calif., and has more than 11,000 global associates working diligently to make the world a healthier place.

*Establishing clinical utility requires validation through a clinical trial and 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

