Beckman Coulter Receives FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for Alzheimer's Disease Blood Test

BREA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, a global leader in clinical diagnostics, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Beckman Coulter's Access p‑Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio. This blood test is designed to aid healthcare providers identify patients with amyloid pathology associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Beckman Coulter’s Access p‑Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio Test.

"We are honored to receive Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. FDA for our p‑Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 assay, a significant step forward in addressing the urgent need for earlier and more accurate detection of Amyloid pathology, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease," said Kathleen Orland, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Clinical Chemistry and Immunoassay for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. "This designation reflects the potential of our test to transform how Alzheimer's disease is diagnosed and managed, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for patients and families affected by this devastating disease."

"Focusing on shortening the time it takes to bring innovative assays to clinicians and patients is a core tenet of Danaher Diagnostics," said Paul Beresford, Neurology Franchise Head, Danaher Diagnostics. "This exciting announcement that Beckman Coulter's Access p Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio blood test received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA is another proof point demonstrating our progress in developing a portfolio of clinical diagnostics tests for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with Alzheimer's disease. We believe that by taking such a disease-focused approach, Danaher Diagnostics and its operating companies are able to develop more innovative and patient-friendly clinical solutions."

The Access p-Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio blood test measures the ratio of phosphorylated tau protein (p-Tau217) to β‑Amyloid 1-42, two key biomarkers implicated in the neurodegenerative processes of Alzheimer's disease. A blood-based IVD test that can quantify these biomarkers in plasma could provide a non-invasive, accessible, and earlier method of detecting Alzheimer's-related pathology. This capability is important for improving early diagnosis, enabling timely intervention, and stratifying patients for therapeutic trials, ultimately accelerating progress in Alzheimer's research and treatment.

Orland continued, "Beyond the Access p-Tau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 plasma ratio blood test, Beckman Coulter is committed to developing a full suite of next-generation neurodegenerative disease tests. The aging global population combined with emerging drug treatments is expected to create widespread demand for Alzheimer's disease testing, which will require accurate, high-throughput assays. The proprietary technologies on the Beckman Coulter DxI 9000 Immunoassay Analyzer coupled with its novel Lumi-Phos PRO substrate has enabled development of precise, clinically relevant assays and shown capability to detect targeted neurological biomarkers on an automated, high-throughput platform."

The FDA Breakthrough Device Designation program expedites the development and review of medical devices offering significant advancements in treating or diagnosing life-threatening or debilitating diseases. It provides prioritized review, enhanced communication, and regulatory support to help manufacturers bring innovative devices to market more efficiently, ultimately benefiting patients and public health.

About Beckman Coulter

A global leader in advanced diagnostics, Beckman Coulter has challenged convention to elevate the diagnostic laboratory's role in improving patient health for more than 80 years. Our mission is to Relentlessly Reimagine Healthcare, One Diagnosis at a Time – and we do this by applying the power of science, technology and the passion and creativity of our teams. Our diagnostic solutions are used in complex clinical testing, and are found in hospitals, reference laboratories and physician office settings around the globe. We exist to deliver smarter, faster diagnostic solutions that move the needle forward from what's now to what's next. We seek to accelerate care with an extensive clinical menu, scalable lab automation technologies, insightful clinical informatics, and optimized lab performance services. Headquartered in Brea, Calif., with more than 11,000 global team members, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics is proud to be part of Danaher. Danaher is a global science and technology leader. Together we combine our capabilities to accelerate the real-life impact of tomorrow's science and technology to improve human health.

Follow and connect with Beckman Coulter Diagnostics via LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

© 2025 Beckman Coulter. All rights reserved. Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo, and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries. 2025-13905.

SOURCE Beckman Coulter Diagnostics